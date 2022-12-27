2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns add speedy Jalin Hyatt to create verticality offensively

The season is essentially over for the Cleveland Browns after they lost to an underwhelming New Orleans Saints team on Christmas Eve. This means we are fully onboard toward the 2023 NFL Draft. The first start to that is an uptick in 2023 NFL Mock Drafts as we fantasize about filling all of the holes on the Browns’ roster this Spring.

Again, the Browns do not have a first round pick after the Deshaun Watson trade and are not set to come on the clock until the 42nd overall pick in the draft at this point. Regardless, they have eight picks to move around, fill gaps on their roster, and improve the team.

Who do the Browns land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

Round 2, Pick 42: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) with a catch during the NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ut Vs Missouri

It came out this week that Kevin Stefanski might be looking to add an air raid offensive mind to his staff this offseason to blend his run game with a more vertical threat in the passing game. Owner Jimmy Haslam is a University of Tennessee alum who has watched a ton of air raid, and one has to think he’ll have a word if Biletnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt is on the board.

Round 3, Pick 99: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) takes the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapinsat SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After re-signing right tackle Jack Conklin, there is reason to wonder whether or not there is money on the table for center Ethan Pocic, even if he has played top-five at his position. With Nick Harris entering his contract season and off of a significant injury, the Browns could look to add a talented center on a rookie contract.

Luke Wypler would not have to travel far, and his athleticism and mobility make him a significant fit in Stefanski’s wide zone offense. They go in that direction here with their compensatory pick earned when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah inked a deal to become the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

Round 4, Pick 110: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The caveat to the Browns waiting until the fourth round here is that they also address the defensive tackle position in free agency (which they will). In the fourth round, the Browns land athletic freak Mazi Smith out of the University of Michigan.

He is still not the most refined player in this defensive tackle class, but Smith’s ability to win with power, explosiveness, and twitch will get him drafted highly regardless. He does have an off-field dust-up, however, that could cause him to fall in the draft.

Round 4, Pick 131: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates as the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Aupsu08

The Browns just drafted two defensive ends a year ago in Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. But as Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich, and Stephen Weatherly are all set for free agency, they are going to need to add another one in the 2023 NFL Draft or on the open market.

With their second fourth round pick here, the Browns turn to the SEC and take the powerful and explosive Derick Hall. He is not the most agile or flexible pass rusher, but Hall possesses heavy hands and the ability to push pockets straight into the laps of opposing quarterbacks.

Round 5, Pick 147: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) stops the run against North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III is not salvageable at this point, and will likely get released this offseason. Ronnie Harrison is also a free agent, meaning Grant Delpit will be the only one returning.

With the ability to play in the box, over the top, or in the slot, Florida State safety Jammie Robinson fits the bill for the Browns. He will get knocked for his size and perceived athleticism, but Robinson is a dog who is pound-for-pound one of the toughest players in all of college football.

Round 5, Pick 152: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) reacts to a defensive stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The linebacker room of the Browns is not in as bad of shape as it may seem on the surface. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not going anywhere, Tony Fields II has at least proven he can handle responsibilities in base defense, and Jordan Kunaszyk is a restricted free agent who can give the Browns some depth.

They do, however, have three players who have started games at MIKE all set to hit the open market. If the Browns even re-sign just one of Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, or Deion Jones, then this is a room that can run it back in Cleveland.

However, adding a young and throwback piece like Dorian Williams gives the Browns a contingency plan beyond 2023.

Round 6, Pick 186: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) receives a pass from quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jaelon Darden has the potential to take over as the guy who can push the field both horizontally and vertically. However, he has not been active for three weeks after being claimed by the Browns. Here, they add a talented and versatile piece in case Darden does not pan out after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Ainias Smith suffered a season-ending injury in 2022 for the Texas A&M Aggies, there is no doubting his ability. He has won as both a wide receiver and as a running back, ran a decent route tree, and has a ton of explosiveness and twitch after the catch.

As the Browns look to potentially incorporate the air raid, adding another speedy playmaker after Hyatt cannot do anything but help.

Round 7, Pick 227: DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

And finally, in the seventh round, the Browns add another safety as they are poised to lose two this offseason. The hard-hitting, downhill force DeMarcco Hellams can fill Harrison’s role in DIME packages, and provide depth for the Browns behind their starters.

He racked up 95 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception for the Crimson Tide this season.

