2023 NFL mock draft: Bears land extra first-round pick in trade flurry

We have finally reached April, which means the mock drafts are about to go into Hyperdrive.

The Bears have already traded the No. 1 pick and are open to changing down again as general manager Ryan Poles looks to accumulate draft capital to add talent to a rebuilding roster. Poles has also signaled he'll be open to moving up in the draft.

Mock draft 5.0 was probably the ideal scenario for the Bears. Sticking at No. 9 to draft Paris Johnson Jr. while trading up in the second round to grab Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the best-case scenario in my eyes. But we'll go a different route to kick off April, looking to play into Poles' trade mindset.

Here's Mock Draft 6.0: Wheeling and Dealing:

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Trade! The Colts see Stroud and Young fly off the board and can't risk getting jumped for the quarterback they want. Indy sends the No. 4 pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Arizona for the No. 3 pick.

3. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

TRADE!

Ryan Poles is open for business at No. 9. As Will Levis slides down the board, the Tennessee Titans call and offer the Bears the No. 11 pick and a third-round pick (No. 72) to move up two spots to take their quarterback of the future.

9. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

11. Chicago Bears: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

The Bears must inject talent, toughness, grit, and leadership into their defensive line room. Smith is an explosive pass-rusher who is a great run defender and checks all of the H.I.T.S boxes that head coach Matt Eberflus desires. Smith is a versatile defender who can put his hand in the dirt, rush standing up, or drop into coverage.

12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

13. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

14. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

15. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

16. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

18. Detroit Lions: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

TRADE!

Poles has said he'd look to move down and up come the draft. After securing several Day 2 picks in the 2023 and future drafts, Poles makes a big move up the board to address another area of need. With Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers must start playing the long game. The Bears trade the No. 61 overall pick, No. 72, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick to jump to No. 19. It's a hefty price to pay, but the draft value chart and the PFF simulator both accept it.



19. Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

It gets my attention when edge rushers like Will Anderson and LSU's BJ Ojulari say Wright was the best tackle they faced all season. After moving back to right tackle for his senior season, Wright didn't allow a sack in 2022 and gave up just a 1.7 percent pressure rate against elite competition. With Johnson, Jones, and Skoronski off the board, the Bears fill their right tackle hole with an experienced

20. Seattle Seahawks: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

22. Baltimore Ravens: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

23. Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

25. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

26. Dallas Cowboys: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

27. Buffalo Bills: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

29. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Adetomiwa Adebowore, DT, Northwestern

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Round 2

No. 53 overall

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

The Bears have to start addressing the long-term future of the offensive line and do so not just with Day 3 projects. They check the right tackle box with Wright and get the top center in the class. Tippmann is an athletic center who can really move. He has the versatility to play center or guard but should find a home in the middle of the Bears' offensive line.

Round 3

No. 64

Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

I really need to stop falling in love with fast-rising draft prospects. I've already seen Adeboware and Anduike-Uzomah rise out of the Bears' reach. Pickens was a Day 3 pick in my last mock draft, but not it appears he'll be off the board in Round 3.

The Bears need to address the interior of their defensive line, and Pickens is an athletic three-technique who is at his best when he's allowed to get upfield and attack. That's precisely what the Bears want in their three techniques. The Bears had a formal with Pickens at the combine, and he fits what they need.

Round 4

No. 103 overall

Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

I've seen Young mocked anywhere from No. 60 to No. 115, so this feels like an excellent spot for the Bears to grab a bendy, athletic pass rusher. Young is 25 and still raw as a pass rusher, but he has a motor that's always revved to 100 and has disruptive traits the Bears covet.

No. 133 overall (via Philadelphia)

Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

The Bears already have one Jaylon Jones on the roster, so why not add a second? Jones is a long, strong, athletic corner who allowed just two receptions for 15 yards in man coverage last season, per PFF.

His skillset makes him a good fit to be the outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, allowing Kyler Gordon to focus on manning the nickel.

Round 5

No. 136

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

The Bears want their backs to be explosive game-breakers. Well, Brown fits that to the tee. The Illinois product forced 83 missed tackles last season, which trailed only Bijan Robinson. The pass protection has to improve, but Brown has breakaway speed and should thrive in a running-back-by-committee approach.

Trade!

Poles wants to collect a few more picks, so he sends No. 148 and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for No. 166 and No. 178.

No. 166 (via Kansas City)

Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State

Scruggs is a smart offensive lineman who can play both center and guard. He has strong technique and powerful hands. His athletic profile doesn't fit the Bears' track record, but they have met with him several times in the pre-draft process, so it's clear they are interested.

Round 6

No. 178

Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

The Bears signed Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal but need to find another long-term tight end to pair with Cole Kmet. Allen is an athletic pass-catcher with rare ball skills and great hands. He's not a great blocker, but he can fill more of a "big slot" role like Mike Gesicki.

Round 7

No. 218

Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

Fehoko has posted 44 tackles for loss and 22 sacks over the last three seasons at San Jose State. Fehoko is an aggressive bull-rusher with a nose for the football. He might not have the body to be a full-time end, so a move inside is possible. But the traits and attitude scream H.I.T.S Bear.

No. 258

Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

At 6-foot-7, 302 pounds, Witt is a former tight end who made the switch to tackle late in the 2021 season. Witt tested through the roof at Northern Michigan's pro day. He ran a 4.89 40-yard dash with a 1.71 10-yard split while posting a 37-inch vertical and a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump. He'll need time to develop, but Witt's traits make him worth a pick.

