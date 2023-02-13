2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade No. 1 pick for star, bolster offense

Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 2.0: Poles gets star, bolsters offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Kanas City Chiefs bathing in confetti after their 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL's attention now turns to the offseason -- one that will run through the Bears.

With almost $100 million in salary cap space and eight picks, including the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Poles has the ammunition to shape the roster how he sees fit.

While some have wondered if Poles might look to trade quarterback Justin Fields and use the top pick on a quarterback of his choosing, most around the league expect the Bears to trade the No. 1 pick and use the return to build around Fields. That shouldn't come as a surprise.

The 2022 NFL season is finally in the books, and now the real fun begins.

Here's my second mock draft of the offseason, focusing on Rounds 1-5. Version 3.0 will include all seven rounds.

Round 1 (No. 9) -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Panthers get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall), 2024 third-round pick

Bears get: Brian Burns, 2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 39), 2024 first-round pick

I took the low-hanging fruit in my first mock draft. Trading with the Indianapolis Colts still feels like the Bears' best option, but I went a different route here.

A conversation with former NFL general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Eric Eager of Sumer Sports as Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row put this idea on the map. Trading down to nine takes the Bears out of the running for Jalen Carter or Will Anderson. But they get a 24-year-old star edge rusher in Brian Burns, replenish the second-round pick they lost in the Chase Claypool trade, and still get an extra first-round pick.

With Burns checking the No. 1 edge rusher box, the Bears look at the other side of the line when they go on the clock at No. 9.

Johnson has the size, strength, and athleticism to be an elite tackle in the NFL. After playing right guard early at Ohio State, Johnson transitioned to left guard this past season and looked like a natural. In 14 games, Johnson gave up just 14 total pressures and only two sacks, per ProFootballFocus.

His hands need to improve, but drafting Johnson could allow the Bears to shift Braxton Jones over to right tackle, a position he might be more suited to find success.

Round 2 (No. 39 via Carolina) -- BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

You can never have too many edge rushers. The Bears enter the offseason needing to add two or three impact rushers to their defensive line.

They already added a star in Burns, and now they get an athletic disruptor in Ojulari, who racked up 127 pressures in three seasons at Clemson.

The Bears were unable to affect the quarterback last season. Burns and Ojulari should change that in a hurry.

Round 2 (No. 54 via Baltimore) -- Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Will the Biletnikoff Award winner still be here toward the back end of the second round?

His explosive speed and ball skills make him a prime candidate for a pre-draft rise, but he is currently projected to be drafted between the mid-30s and low 50s. Perhaps the Bears have to take him earlier, but I'll project him here for now.

Hyatt's explosiveness will demand attention and can open up space for Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, and Chase Claypool. Hyatt will give the Bears a vertical field-stretcher they didn't have this past season.

Round 3 (No. 64) -- DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Jack Sanborn likely will be the Bears' starting middle linebacker in 2023, but the search for a long-term answer at the WILL continues.

Overshown was initially recruited as a safety but transitioned to linebacker after arriving in Austin. He's a violent tackler with great size, speed, and athleticism. He has natural coverage skills due to his experience as a defensive back. His length and size allow him to match up with tight ends, and he has the speed to hang with some slot receivers.

He needs some work as a run defender, but he is one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the class. He needs to go to a team that can optimize his athleticism by putting him in the right position to succeed. Matt Eberflus might be the right coach to help him blossom.

Round 4 (No. 103) -- Olu Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan

I had the Bears taking Oluwatimi at this position in the first mock draft, and I see no reason for that to change here.

The Bears need depth on the interior of their offensive line. While it's likely Lucas Patrick will be the starting center in 2023, the Bears don't have a long-term answer in the middle of their line. Sam Mustipher is a nice depth piece, but I'm not sure the Bears want to rely on him as their starting center.

Oluwatimi is a four-year starter who projects as a starting center at the NFL level. He has good balance and agility with the quickness to get out to the upper levels of the defense.

Round 4 (No. 134) -- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

I went running back here in version 1.0, but I fear Roschon Johnson will be long gone by the time this pick rolls around.

No matter.

McIntosh is an excellent get in the fourth round. He has a good mix of height, weight, and speed while also being a great pass-catcher out of the backfield.

He does need some work in pass protection, but I think he has the potential to be a lead back in the NFL. He'll mesh nicely with Khalil Herbert.

Round 5 (No. 137) -- Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Another repeat from Round 1.

The Bears need to add some depth in the secondary, and Ricks has the size, length, instincts, and ball skills to be a gem in the later rounds. There are questions about his speed, but he gave up just six catches on 19 targets for 77 yards this past season.

Smells like a steal.

