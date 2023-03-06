2023 NFL mock draft: Anthony Richardson goes to Seahawks at No. 5 overall

Athleticism isn’t everything when it comes to playing the most important position in football. That said, it certainly doesn’t hurt when you’re in the 100th percentile. In case you missed it, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson set Lucas Oil Stadium on fire Saturday during the quarterback drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He set new records in the vertical and long jump and wowed observers with his easy-looking long ball. In the end, he had a perfect 10 Relative Athletic Score, adding a cherry on top with a backflip.

Richardson had been going as a late first or early second round pick in most mocks, but after that remarkable performance we should expect to see him taken in the top 10. In a new post-combine three-round mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, the Seattle Seahawks take him at No. 5 overall. Here’s how the rest of the mock played out for Seattle.

Pick No. 5: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

“From an athletic perspective there are few at the position more elite than Richardson, who tattooed his name all over the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with a series of incendiary and record-setting drills…. Is he a work in progress as a pure passer? Yes, but perhaps to a smaller degree than you may think, and if Richardson is in a situation where he can learn from a veteran quarterback and doesn’t have to start right away, the return on investment could be something we’ve never seen before. Imagine a guy with Cam Newton’s size, Michael Vick’s speed, and Josh Allen’s arm, and that’s where Richardson sits right now. That’s worth a top-five pick on potential alone, and the development is highly encouraging in a relatively small sample size.”

Pick No. 20: Georgia Tech DL Keion White

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“The Seahawks need every bit of help along their defensive line; both Pete Carroll and John Schneider made that abundantly clear during their combine pressers. Neither man has ever been afraid to turn one-position tweeners into multi-gap monsters, so White would fit like the proverbial hand in glove. The former Old Dominion tight end had seven sacks, four quarterback hits, and 30 quarterback hurries in 274 pass-rushing reps, and at 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, he has the speed and power to attack anybody on the edge, and when he moves inside, that’s where he really turns on the power. Both on and off the field, he reminds me of Michael Bennett, who was a unicorn wherever he went when he was a key part of the Legion of Boom.”

Story continues

Pick No. 37: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With their first second-round pick, Farrar has Seattle taking advantage of a very deep and long cornerback class, taking Deonte Banks out of Maryland. Banks checks in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and posted two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 28 college games. More importantly, he posted a 99.9 RAS, making him a steal this late in the draft.

Pick No. 52: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With their second second-rounder Farrar has the Seahawks taking another defensive lineman, selecting Pitt’s Calijah Kancey at No, 52 overall. Kancey’s size (6-foot-1, 281 pounds) and school will inevitably bring on Aaron Donald comparisons but a better pro comp may be John Randle. Either way, Kancey is a plus interior pass rusher, having totaled 16 sacks and 34.5 tackles for a loss during his time in college.

Pick No. 83: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With their last pick in the three-round mock the Seahawks take Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, who Farrar calls the most explosive back in this draft class. Spears (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) fits the mold of a Pete Carroll power rusher and could be an effective replacement for Rashaad Penny if he does not return for another season. Spears had an awesome Senior year, posting 6.9 yards per carry and scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire