2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anarchy in the NFL with final first-round projections

Things get weird as the draft beckons.

Teams looking to trade up or down are increasing the frequency and intensity of their offers. Teams with the desired picks are sitting in the proverbial catbird seat, awaiting the proposal that might pry a pick loose. Players may be involved as well, as every team with a stake in the first round tries to establish pole position before 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.

With all that in mind, we have quite an aggressive final first-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft. For the first time in the history of professional football, quarterbacks are selected with each of the first four picks. It’s only happened with the first three picks three times:

1971: Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, and Dan Pastorini;

1999: Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith;

2021: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance.

Now, the trio becomes a quartet, and here’s how it hypothetically happens:

That takes the Texans out of the quarterback derby high in the first round, and there have been multiple reports indicating that Houston’s on board with that in favor of multiple and valuable picks at other positions.

There is also a fifth quarterback taken in the first round, with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick. If you think that’s a reach given Hooker’s injury status and time in a spread/veer offense, remember that this is the same franchise that selected Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2022 draft. Hooker would be the value pick of the draft in comparison.

We have one more bit of attendant weirdness in this first-round projection: Not only do the Philadelphia Eagles select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with their first of two picks in the first round, they trade up with the Atlanta Falcons to the eighth overall pick to do so. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has never taken a running back in the first round, and the Eagles may not value the position as other teams do, but… I’m looking at the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson in an offense that already pins defenses to the wall with Jalen Hurts in the run game, and I’m thinking “Lombardi Trophy.”

So, with all that background, here’s my most YOLO first-round mock of 2023. Because, you just never know what might happen.

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Las Vegas Raiders (from Houston Texans): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

7. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

8. Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta Falcons): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. Atlanta Falcons (from Philadelphia Eagles): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

11. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

14. New England Patriots: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

16. Washington Commanders: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

18. Detroit Lions: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

20. Seattle Seahawks: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

22. Baltimore Ravens: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

23. Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

25. New York Giants: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

26. Dallas Cowboys: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

27. Buffalo Bills: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Mazi Smith, DI, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

