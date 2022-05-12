2023 NFL Mock Draft: Alabama breaks record with 7 selections in first round

The 2022 NFL draft just happened and the 2022 college football and NFL season are still months away from kicking off. So, it only makes sense to look ahead at the 2023 draft.

Some of today’s biggest college football stars will be tomorrow’s NFL rookies taking the league by storm. The bridge between the two is the annual three-day NFL draft.

The record for most number of draft picks by a single collegiate program in the first round is six, first set by the Miami Hurricanes in 2004 and then tied by Alabama in 2021.

The latest 2023 NFL mock draft by the Draft Wire has Alabama breaking that record by one. Seven Crimson Tide players are expected to be selected in the first round of next year’s draft.

No. 2 - Bryce Young (QB)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Team: Detroit Lions

No. 3 - Will Anderson (EDGE/LB)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Team: Atlanta Falcons

No. 12 - Eli Ricks (CB)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Team: Philadelphia Eagles

21. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Team: Baltimore Ravens

28. Malachi Moore (S)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Team: Detroit Lions

29. Emil Ekiyor (OL)

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The Team: Green Bay Packers

31. Jordan Battle (S)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Team: Buffalo Bills

1

1