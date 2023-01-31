2023 NFL mock draft ahead of Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST and the contest will be televised by NFL Network.

A look at Tennessee’s Senior Bowl invitees since 2000

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Draft Wire released its latest first- and second-round 2023 NFL mock draft selections. 2023 NFL mock draft selections include former Vols Hendon Hooker (quarterback), Jalin Hyatt (wide receiver), Cedric Tillman (wide receiver) and Darnell Wright (offensive lineman).

Below are the latest Draft Wire 2023 NFL mock draft projections for Hooker, Hyatt, Tillman and Wright.

Jalin Hyatt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Los Angeles Chargers (First round, No. 21)

Hyatt was the winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. He is Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner. Hyatt set a school record for receiving touchdowns (15) and totaled 1,267 receiving yards in 2022.

Hendon Hooker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

New York Jets (Second round, No. 43)

In 11 games during the 2022 campaign, Hooker completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Darnell Wright

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Chicago Bears (Second round, No. 53)

Wright appeared in 47 games from 2019-22 at Tennessee.

Cedric Tillman

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Buffalo Bills (Second round, No. 59)

In 2021, Tillman produced the first 1,000-yard receiving season for Tennessee since 2012.

