2023 NFL mock draft ahead of NFL playoffs divisional round

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the NFL divisional playoffs, Draft Wire released its latest first and second round 2023 NFL mock draft selections.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Darnell Wright are listed in the latest two-round mock draft ahead of the NFL divisional playoffs.

In 11 games during the 2022 campaign, Hooker completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Hyatt was named the winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. He is Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner. Hyatt set a school record for receiving touchdowns (15) and totaled 1,267 receiving yards in 2022.

In 2021, Tillman produced the first 1,000-yard receiving season for Tennessee since 2012.

Wright appeared in 47 games from 2019-22 at Tennessee.

Below are the latest Draft Wire 2023 NFL mock draft projections for Hyatt, Hooker, Tillman and Wright.

Jalin Hyatt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Los Angeles Chargers (First round, No. 21 overall)

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Hyatt’s breakout season was fueled by his explosive, big-play ability, which is exactly what this offense needs.

Hendon Hooker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

New Orleans Saints (First round, No. 28 overall)

It sounds like Sean Payton will have his pick of many suitors this offseason, and if anyone can save Russell Wilson, he’s probably Denver’s best bet. In return for letting Payton out of his contract, the Saints get the opportunity to land a potential franchise quarterback with limitless upside, getting that all-important fifth-year option by not hoping Hooker falls to them in the second round.

Darnell Wright

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Arizona Cardinals (Second round, No. 34 overall)

Cedric Tillman

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Carolina Panthers (Second round, No. 60 overall)

