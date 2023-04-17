2023 NFL mock draft 7.0: There's a new No. 1 overall pick, and one team makes a gutsy play for Will Levis
Ten days until the 2023 NFL Draft! Folks, it’s almost time. The grand event is almost here, meaning it’s time for another mock draft.
Like most projections, the top four picks in this mock draft are quarterbacks, with new heavy betting favorite Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans making the leap up to the third overall pick to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Young, Anthony Richardson, Levis and C.J. Stroud all came off the board to start the draft, leaving the Seahawks in a situation where they can draft Jalen Carter — arguably the best talent in the entire draft.
The Atlanta Falcons ended up being beneficiaries of the run on quarterbacks, with Alabama superstar edge rusher Will Anderson falling right into their laps. The Philadelphia Eagles also won in a big way with Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson dropping to the 10th overall pick. As far as the big boys on the other side of the line goes, seven offensive linemen went in the first round of this mock draft. The Chicago Bears kicked things off by taking Peter Skoronski after the Falcons decided to stay at the eighth pick to take Anderson.
After trading down from the third overall pick, and picking up a future first-round pick in the process, the Cardinals added some much-needed talent to their defensive line by taking Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy at No. 11 overall.
Bijan Robinson, widely considered an elite talent in this draft, wound up in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers will use him to keep their supporting cast strong for whoever their next franchise quarterback is. Robinson is the only running back in the first round, but Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs finds his way to Miami in the second round.
The Eagles had the most productive first round here, acquiring two blue-chip defensive players in Tyree Wilson and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch. It’s almost unfair what they’ll be able to add to their roster in the real draft just a couple months after losing a close Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.
1. Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears): Alabama QB Bryce Young
2. Houston Texans: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
3. Tennessee Titans (via Arizona Cardinals): Kentucky QB Will Levis
4. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos): Georgia DL Jalen Carter
6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
8. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
11. Arizona Cardinals (via Titans): Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy
12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
13. New York Jets: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
14. New England Patriots: Georgia OT Broderick Jones
15. Green Bay Packers: TCU WR Quentin Johnston
16. Washington Commanders: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tennessee OL Darnell Wright
18. Detroit Lions: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Texas RB Bijan Robinson
20. Seattle Seahawks: Boston College WR Zay Flowers
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
22. Baltimore Ravens: USC WR Jordan Addison
23. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey
25. New York Giants: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Michigan DL Mazi Smith
27. Buffalo Bills: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
29. New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos): LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama CB/S Brian Branch
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
(One first-round pick was forfeited by the Miami Dolphins as a result of the NFL's tampering investigation.)