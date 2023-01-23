2023 NFL mock draft: New 7-round projections for Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would obviously prefer to still be in the postseason, but instead, they’ve been forced to turn their attention toward a daunting offseason full of massive question marks.

Considering their long list of pending free agents, as well as a challenging salary cap situation, it’s absolutely vital that the Bucs nail as many picks as possible in the 2023 NFL draft.

Some key veterans will be missing in the starting lineup next year, which means this year’s rookie class could be counted on to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.

Here’s an updated look at how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for Tampa Bay:

1st Round | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Lavonte David is a free agent, and even if he returns, he’ll be 33 next season. The Bucs have a big decision to make on Devin White’s long-term future, as well, and it won’t be cheap if they want to keep him. Simpson is a versatile, athletic defender who can make plays all over the field, and his pass-rushing ability would be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles’ defense.

2nd Round | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Shaq Barrett is 30 years old and coming off a torn Achilles, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka didn’t make the second-year jump the Bucs were hoping for, and Anthony Nelson is a free agent. Tampa Bay can’t afford to ignore their lack of pass rush off the edge, so dipping into a deep class of edge defenders with Hall would be an ideal strategy.

3rd Round | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both set to hit free agency, and the Bucs are already way over the salary cap for next year. That means they’ll probably have to find a running mate for Carlton Davis III early in next year’s draft. Brents has the size (6-4, 202), length, and skill set to make an instant impact in this scheme.

5th Round | Mississippi OL Nick Broeker

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Tampa Bay’s lack of quality depth in the trenches has been a big reason for their offensive struggles this season. Broeker has tons of experience at both guard and tackle, with a track record of success against top competition.

5th Round (compensatory): Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Gage was given a hefty contract to be Tampa Bay’s all-important WR3, but he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Julio Jones, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman are all free agents, so the Bucs should use one of their extra picks to add some receiver depth. Wicks’ explosiveness and big-play ability give him tons of upside at the next level.

6th Round: Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Edwards is headed for free agency, while Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal were both on one-year deals this season, so the Bucs could be looking for some safety depth in this draft. Logan is an experienced leader who could make an immediate impact on special teams, and perhaps grow into a bigger role on defense.

7th Round (from NYJ): Kentucky DL Justin Rogers

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Akiem Hicks is on a one-year deal, and the Bucs’ rush defense takes a huge hit when he’s not lined up next to Vita Vea. Rogers is a space-eating interior defender who could take over Hicks’ role on early downs, freeing up 2022 second-round pick Logan Hall to remain a pass-rushing specialist inside.

7th Round: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kyle Trask is the only quarterback currently under contract for the 2023 season in Tampa Bay, so if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert don’t return, the Bucs will need to add a couple. Bennett’s lack of ideal physical tools makes him a tough projection at the next level, but there’s no denying his impressive success at the college level, and the intangible traits that NFL coaches will love. If the Bucs happen to target Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Byron Leftwich, this pick would make even more sense. Could he be next year’s Brock Purdy?

7th Round (compensatory): Ohio State K Noah Ruggles

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Succop was the Bucs’ most consistent performer on offense this season, but he’ll turn 37 next September, so the Bucs might have to find a replacement. A highly touted recruit out of nearby Steinbrenner High just north of Tampa, Ruggles would be worth a seventh-rounder if he can end up replacing the consistency Succop brings to the table.

