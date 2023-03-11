2023 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections after Bears, Panthers trade

We already have our first blockbuster trade of the 2023 NFL draft, as the Chicago Bears have agreed to ship this year’s No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive return.

The Bears are getting multiple first-round picks, multiples second-round picks, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore in the deal, while the Panthers get their pick of this year’s top quarterback prospects.

There could also be another big trade coming, if the New York Jets end up sending their first-rounder to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

How will this deal impact the early going on draft weekend?

Here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could turn out following this massive deal:

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*denotes projected trade

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

It’s hard to believe the Panthers made this deal without having a particular target in mind. Stroud checks every box for a franchise quarterback, and doesn’t have the size concerns Bryce Young brings to the table.

2. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

After losing out on the No. 1 overall pick, the Texans might still end up with their preferred quarterback. Young’s size will concern some teams, but he’s too good at everything else to pass him up here.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Much like last year, when Travon Walker made a late push to leapfrog the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wilson’s rare athleticism and upside could have him coming off the board ahead of Will Anderson.

4. Indianapolis Colts | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson proved his rare skill set with a dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he’d be a perfect fit in the same offense that Jalen Hurts excelled in last season.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

What a win for the Seahawks, who land arguably the best player in the entire draft, and at a position of need. The Giants landed Thibodeaux with this pick last year after he spent most of the year as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect, and the same scenario could play out again.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Jalen Carter is a possibility here, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lions went for a top corner prospect instead. Gonzalez has an impressive blend of size, length and ball skills that should make him an instant star at the next level.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Kentucky QB Will Levis

The last of this year’s top quarterback prospects falls right into the Raiders’ lap, which isn’t likely to happen without a trade-up on draft night. Levis was inconsistent throughout his college career, but has promising physical tools and competitiveness.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

It’s impossible to know how much Carter’s legal situation might impact where he lands on draft night. If he’s still on the board here, the Falcons could fill a huge need with arguably the best player in the entire draft.

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR) | Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

After trading down from No. 1 and landing a massive haul from the Panthers, the Bears keep building around Justin Fields by landing this year’s best, most pro-ready offensive lineman in Skoronski, who can play guard or tackle.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

James Bradberry is a free agent, and Darius Slay could be headed elsewhere via trade. The Eagles need a shutdown corner, and this scenario gives them a chance to land a big, physical playmaker with Pro Bowl bloodlines.

11. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The entire offensive line needs a rebuild, so why not spend this pick on a player who can line up at multiple positions? Johnson has played both tackle spots and even guard at a high level against top competition.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

This defensive front needs tons of help across the board, so the Texans spend their second pick on a high-upside pass rusher with off-the-charts explosiveness and big-play ability.

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)* | Iowa EDGE/DL Lukas Van Ness

If the Jets want Rodgers, this pick will have to be involved in the deal. Everyone loves to mock receivers to the Packers, but don’t be surprised if they opt for a versatile front-line defender with tons of potential.

14. New England Patriots | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Wide receiver is a possibility here, but offensive tackle is the more pressing need. Jones is an impressive athlete for his size, and was a dominant force for back-to-back national champs.

15. Green Bay Packers | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

It’s not a wide receiver, but the Packers do land a top pass-catcher here. Kincaid is the best pure receiving threat in a loaded tight end class, and worthy of a top-15 pick.

16. Washington Commanders | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

A perfect match of need and value, Witherspoon might slip after missing out on the combine and pro day workouts due to injury, but his film is the best of any corner in this draft.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

With the top corners off the board, the Steelers turn their attention to the defensive front. Murphy has long been billed as a top-10 talent, so he could end up being a huge bargain here if he lives up to his potential.

18. Detroit Lions | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Jamaal Williams is a free agent, and D’Andre Swift has struggled to stay healthy. In Robinson, the Lions land a top-five talent who could transform this entire offense with his dynamic, three-down skill set.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama DB Brian Branch

The Bucs are set to lose most of their secondary to free agency, so landing a versatile defender like Branch would be a huge boost. He can line up in the slot or at safety, and played a similar role for Nick Saban with tons of success.

20. Seattle Seahawks | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

After landing Anderson, the Seahawks double-up on front-line defenders with a versatile playmaker in White, who has rare athleticism for his massive frame.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Justin Herbert has a pair of big, physical targets on the outside, but he could use a smooth route-runner and after-the-catch king like Smith-Njigba to line up in the slot.

22. Baltimore Ravens | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Ravens need to open up their offense and let Lamar Jackson shine, but he’ll need more weapons in the passing game to make it happen. Johnston’s rare combination of size and athleticism would be the perfect fit.

23. Minnesota Vikings | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Hiring Brian Flores as coordinator should immediately boost one of the league’s worst defenses, but they need an infusion of talent, too. Banks backed up his stellar film with a dominant showing at the combine.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

The Jags didn’t keep Jawaan Taylor with the franchise tag, so they’ll need a replacement at right tackle across from Cam Robinson. Wright has the skill set to play either side at a high level.

25. New York Giants | USC WR Jordan Addison

Daniel Jones survived with a skeleton crew at wide receiver last year, and the Giants need to add as much talent to that group as possible this offseason. Addison is undersized, but smooth as a route-runner, and explosive after the catch.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

There are some holes on defense, but this pick has to be about helping Dak Prescott. Torrence in the best interior blocker in this class, and would be a huge boost in the trenches for Dallas.

27. Buffalo Bills | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

If the Bills are going to keep putting so much pressure on Josh Allen, they need to give him more help. In this scenario, that means adding an explosive, big-play machine in Hyatt, who can take pressure off Stefon Diggs.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Free agency could decimate Cincy’s tight end room, and this is a perfect spot for them to reload with a high-upside talent. Washington is already a dominant blocker, and he’s got limitless potential as a receiving threat thanks to his massive frame and athleticism.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

The Saints need interior trench help on both sides of the ball, and in this scenario, the value is better on defense. Cancey lacks ideal size, but he’s explosive and disruptive all the same.

30. Philadelphia Eagles | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Philly might be tempted to take a running back here, but with such a deep class, they’re better off waiting. Instead, they add another explosive pass-rusher to an already impressive group.

31. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

With Orlando Brown Jr. headed for free agency, the Chiefs have a massive need at offensive tackle. Harrison is an athletic, physical blocker who can play on either side with a high level of success.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

33. Houston Texans | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

34. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

35. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

36. Los Angeles Rams | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

38. Las Vegas Raiders | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

39. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

40. New Orleans Saints | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

41. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

42. Cleveland Browns | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

43. New York Jets | BYU OT Blake Freeland

44. Atlanta Falcons | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

45. Green Bay Packers | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

46. New England Patriots | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

47. Washington Commanders | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

48. Detroit Lions | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

52. Seattle Seahawks | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | TCU OL Steve Avila

54. Los Angeles Chargers | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Illinois S Sydney Brown

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

58. Dallas Cowboys | Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

59. Buffalo Bills | Alabama S Jordan Battle

60. Cincinnati Bengals | Michigan CB DJ Turner

61. Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR) | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

62. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

63. Kansas City Chiefs | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

64. Chicago Bears | Northwestern DL Tomi Adebawore

65. Houston Texans | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

66. Arizona Cardinals | Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

68. Denver Broncos | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

69. Los Angeles Rams | Miami (FL) CB Tyrique Stevenson

70. Las Vegas Raiders | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

71. New Orleans Saints | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

72. Tennessee Titans | SMU WR Rashee Rice

73. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

74. New York Jets | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

75. Atlanta Falcons | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) | Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE) | Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

78. Green Bay Packers | Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

80. Pittsburgh Steelers | Alabama OL Tyler Steen

81. Detroit Lions | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

83. Seattle Seahawks | Ohio State OL Luke Wypler

84. Miami Dolphins | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

85. Los Angeles Chargers | LSU DL Jaquelin Roy

86. Baltimore Ravens | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

87. Minnesota Vikings | Mississippi WR Jonathan Mingo

88. Jacksonville Jaguars | South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

89. New York Giants | Iowa CB Riley Moss

90. Dallas Cowboys | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

91. Buffalo Bills | UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

92. Cincinnati Bengals | Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Auburn LB Owen Pappoe

94. Philadelphia Eagles | Pitt OT Carter Warren

95. Kansas City Chiefs | Nebraska WR Trey Palmer

96. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi RB Zach Evans

97. Washington Commanders | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

98. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

99. San Francisco 49ers | Florida State S Jammie Robinson

100. New York Giants (from KC) | Illinois RB Chase Brown

101. San Francisco 49ers | Michigan OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

102. San Francisco 49ers | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

