2023 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections with trades, comp picks

It’s always draft season around here, but now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over after Super Bowl LVII, the predraft process will really kick into high gear.

The NFL Scouting Combine is the next big stop on the road to Kansas City, following the all-star circuit, and preceding pro days and private visits for this year’s top prospects.

As we look ahead to Indy, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, including a handful of potential trades (draft order and projected compensatory picks courtesy of Tankathon):

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*denotes projected trade

1. Indianapolis Colts (from CHI)* | Alabama QB Bryce Young

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears here, as they leap ahead of a division rival to grab their quarterback of choice. In return for a package that would include as least this year’s second-round pick and next year’s first-round pick, Chicago drops down three spots, while the Colts usher in a new era with this year’s top quarterback prospect.

2. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While it would hurt to see the Colts jump them for Young, Stroud is anything but a consolation prize. He’s the only other quarterback in this class with the polish to be a Week 1 starter, and he could easily make a strong case to be the first one off the board. DeMeco Ryans gets his franchise passer to build around for the present and future.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two quarterbacks coming off the board first is a huge win for the Cardinals, who land the best overall prospect in the entire draft at No. 3 overall. Anderson is a dominant force off the edge who could have easily been last year’s No. 1 overall pick, had he been eligible.

Story continues

4. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This is an ideal scenario for the Bears, who get additional draft picks to move down a few spots, and still end up with one of the prospects they could have happily taken at No. 1 overall. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would make an immediate impact for a defensive front desperate for playmakers.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, who are headed to the playoffs, and still have a top-five pick at their disposal. This is a perfect spot for them to help out their defensive front, either along the interior or on the edge, and Wilson is a high-upside prospect who is a perfect fit for what Seattle wants at the position.

6. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via DET)* | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

If the Lions don’t value the remaining quarterback prospects as potential successors to Jared Goff, don’t be surprised if they’re willing to move down here. The Panthers might be willing to jump ahead of the Raiders (giving up one of their two second-rounders) for the quarterback of their choice, and Richardson showed more progression last season than Will Levis, with a higher ceiling.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Kentucky QB Will Levis

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Derek Carr era is over in Las Vegas, and even if the Raiders bring in a veteran quarterback, spending this pick on a high-upside passer wouldn’t be a bad idea. Levis still showed the same issues last year with consistency, accuracy, and decision-making that we saw the year before, but his physical traits and competitiveness will still make him a top-10 pick.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Atlanta needs help all across their defensive front, so spending this pick on a versatile defender who can line up all over the place would be a wise move. They won’t have to look far to find that kind of prospect, as one of this year’s fastest-rising prospects makes the short trip from Bobby Dodd Stadium to start his NFL career.

9. Detroit Lions (from CAR)* | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The perfect scenario for the Lions, who drop pick a few slots, and still land the top cornerback in this year’s loaded class. Witherspoon is polished technician with all the physical and mental traits to quickly become a shutdown artist at the next level.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

There are more immediate needs elsewhere, but the Eagles love loading up on pass rushers, and this luxury pick from the Saints gives them the chance to steal yet another one. Murphy is a complete player who can make an immediate impact on all three downs.

11. Tennessee Titans | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This offense isn’t going anywhere without some serious upgrades in the trenches. Skoronski might be smaller than most teams would like a tackle to be, but regardless of where he lines up, he’s a Day 1 starter with the polish, power and technique to help get this unit back on track.

12. New England Patriots (from CLE via HOU)* | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pats need an offensive tackle in a bad way, but they’re currently sitting behind the division-rival Jets, who also need one. In return for a fourth-round pick, New England jumps up two spots to snatch Johnson off the board before New York gets the chance.

13. Washington Commanders (from NYJ)* | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

After watching the Pats jump ahead of them for the top offensive tackle on available, the Jets bail out of this pick in favor of getting better value a few spots down the order. Washington gives up a fourth-rounder this year and a Day 3 pick next year to steal one of this year’s most promising corner prospects in Gonzalez.

14. Seattle Seahawks (from NE via HOU)* | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Houston needs as much talent as they can get, so another move down here wouldn’t be surprising, as they continue to stockpile picks. Seattle needs a versatile slot/nickel/safety hybrid to continue their defensive rebuild, and Branch is the perfect fit. In return for a third-round pick this year and an additional mid-rounder next year, they jump ahead of the Packers, who could have their eye on Branch, as well.

15. Green Bay Packers | Iowa EDGE/DL Lukas Van Ness

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, pass-catchers are the popular pick to project here, but it never happens in real life. At some point, we have to admit that the Packers value other positions in the first round, particularly on defense. Van Ness didn’t start for the Hawkeyes for some strange reason, but his physical traits and versatility should make him a much more productive pro.

16. New York Jets (from WAS)* | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping back a few spots and adding some additional draft capital, the Jets are still able to fill their biggest need, but at a better value. This move allows them to stay ahead of the tackle-needy Steelers at No. 17, landing an athletic, physical blocker in Jones who is ready to start right away.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Offensive tackle is the bigger need, but the value’s just not there in this scenario, and this Steelers regime just don’t spend first-round picks at that position. They do invest in corners from powerhouse programs, though, and Porter plays the corner position with the same competitiveness and physicality that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in Pittsburgh.

18. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)* | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bringing in Brian Flores is a huge boost for one of the league’s worst defenses, and his first order of business should be improving the secondary. Forbes was a big-play machine for the Bulldogs, and a pair of fourth-round picks would be more than worth it for Minnesota to jump ahead of the Bucs, who could also have their eye on him.

19. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB)* | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

After watching this year’s top corners come off the board ahead of them, the Bucs could be willing to bail from this pick. With no receivers gone yet, the Chiefs deal their second-round pick to jump up from the last pick in the first round for Johnston, who has the traits to be a superstar in this explosive offense with Patrick Mahomes.

20. Houston Texans (from SEA)* | USC WR Jordan Addison

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Watching the Chiefs jump ahead of them for Johnston might hurt, but Addison is hardly sloppy seconds. After trading back twice from No. 12 overall, the Texans still land their new No. 1 receiver to grow with their new franchise quarterback, and get incredible value in the process.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re not familiar with Scott, now’s the time to get acquainted before he lights up the NFL Combine and crashes the first-round conversation. Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical targets, but he needs an explosive, big-play receiver to take the top off opposing defenses, and Scott is the perfect fit.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The receiver run continues, as the Ravens take the fourth straight pass-catcher off the board here. Hopefully, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be willing to open up the passing attack for Lamar Jackson, but that will require additional weapons, and Hyatt was a constant source of explosive plays for the Vols last year.

23. Detroit Lions (from MIN)* | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, you just have to throw needs out the window and draft the best available player on the board. The Lions have way bigger needs elsewhere, but the value just isn’t there at any of them. D’Andre Swift has struggled to stay healthy, Jamaal Williams is a free agent, and Robinson is a top-five talent in this class. Landing that kind of player after trading back five spots would be a huge win.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There are bigger needs on defense, but even if Evan Engram re-signs, giving Trevor Lawrence another weapon for the passing game wouldn’t hurt. In addition to his receiving ability, Mayer’s blocking prowess would also bring an element to the offense it doesn’t currently have in Engram.

25. New York Giants | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a worse receiver situation in the NFL right now, I’d love to see it. The Giants desperately need an infusion of talent here, and despite missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, Smith-Njigba’s 2021 tape was impressive enough to warrant first-round consideration.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Free agency could deplete the Cowboys’ starting lineup at the second level of the defense, so linebacker could be an early-round target in this draft. A former five-star recruit and Alabama transfer, Sanders has the versatility and athleticism to line up all over the defense, and make big plays from any spot.

27. Buffalo Bills | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Josh Allen can’t do everything himself, so this draft has to be about giving him as much help as possible. Offensive line and wide receiver are strong possibilities here, but Gibbs might be too tempting to pass up. His rare skill set and explosiveness would give his offense a dimension that no other player in this draft could bring.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

There might be more glaring holes on offense, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bengals opt for some secondary help here. Ringo’s 2022 film was a roller-coaster, but he’s still got top-end physical traits, and his skill set would be a great fit in this defense.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After getting back into the first round courtesy of the Sean Payton trade, the Saints are able to fill one of their biggest needs with the top prospect at his position. Torrence is a plug-and-play starter at guard, and without a quarterback worthy of this spot still on the board, the Saints would be wise to address the offensive trenches instead.

30. Philadelphia Eagles | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After grabbing another pass rusher earlier in the round, the Eagles use their additional first-rounder to reload their youth at corner. Opposing quarterbacks learned quickly to test Smith at their own risk, and he dominated despite facing top competition on a weekly basis in the SEC.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Free agency is about to decimate this secondary, so don’t be surprised if the Bucs load up on defensive backs early. They’re set to lose two of their top three corners, so in this scenario, they add the undersized but talented and versatile Phillips, who could immediate slide into the slot/nickel role. Double-dipping with a bigger outside corner on Day 2 shouldn’t be out of the question.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

33. Houston Texans | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

34. Arizona Cardinals | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

35. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

36. Los Angeles Rams | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

38. Las Vegas Raiders | North Dakota State OL North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

39. Carolina Panthers | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

40. New Orleans Saints | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

41. Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Syndication: Online Athens

42. Cleveland Browns | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

43. New York Jets | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

44. Atlanta Falcons | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

45. Green Bay Packers | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

46. New England Patriots | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

47. Washington Commanders | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

48. Detroit Lions | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

52. Seattle Seahawks | TCU OL Steve Avila

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

54. Los Angeles Chargers | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Alabama S Jordan Battle

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | BYU OT Blake Freeland

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

58. Dallas Cowboys | Miami (FL) CB Tyrique Stevenson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

59. Buffalo Bills | SMU WR Rashee Rice

(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

60. Cincinnati Bengals | South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Syndication: Argus Leader

61. Detroit Lions (from SF via CAR)* | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

62. Philadelphia Eagles | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

64. Chicago Bears | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

65. Houston Texans | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

66. Arizona Cardinals | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) | Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

68. Denver Broncos | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

69. Los Angeles Rams | Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

70. Las Vegas Raiders | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

71. New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

72. Tennessee Titans | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

73. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

74. New York Jets | Stanford QB Tanner McKee

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

75. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE) | Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

78. Green Bay Packers | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Alabama OT Tyler Steen

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

81. Detroit Lions | USC OL Andrew Vorhees

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

83. Houston Texans (from SEA)* | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

84. Miami Dolphins | Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

85. Los Angeles Chargers | Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

86. Baltimore Ravens | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

87. Minnesota Vikings | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

88. Jacksonville Jaguars | UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

89. New York Giants | Michigan CB DJ Turner

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

90. Dallas Cowboys | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

91. Buffalo Bills | Ohio State OL Luke Wypler

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

92. Cincinnati Bengals | Houston WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

94. Philadelphia Eagles | Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

95. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

Syndication: The Oklahoman

96. Arizona Cardinals | Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

97. Washington Commanders | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

98. Cleveland Browns | Texas DL Keondre Coburn

Syndication: The Oklahoman

99. San Francisco 49ers | Michigan OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

100. New York Giants | Mississippi RB Zach Evans

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

101. San Francisco 49ers | Boise State S JL Skinner

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

102. San Francisco 49ers | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire