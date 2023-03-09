2023 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections with big QB trades, comp picks

Every year, with every NFL draft, the conversation starts and stops with the top quarterback prospects in the class.

This crop of passers is no exception, and with four of them worthy of top-10 consideration, expect a flurry of trade offers to start flying around sooner than later, as the most quarterback-needy teams near the top of the draft order do whatever it takes to make sure they land one.

Those blockbuster trades for quarterbacks could also include one big-name veteran, as Aaron Rodgers could be on the move, which could have an impact on the first round.

With this year’s NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, let’s take an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could turn out (draft order and projected compensatory picks via Tankathon):

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*projected compensatory pick

1. Houston Texans (from CHI)* | Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Texans’ dramatic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts costs them the No. 12 overall pick, as they flip their additional first-rounder to the Bears to get back into the No. 1 spot. Young might be undersized, but he’s just way too good at everything that actually matters when it comes to quarterback play.

2. Indianapolis Colts (from HOU via CHI)* | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

The Bears won’t mind trading down again from this spot, and the Colts will be motivated to jump ahead of any other QB-needy team trying to move up the board for the next-best signal-caller. It still costs them next year’s first-round pick and this year’s second-round pick, but making sure they land a pro-ready franchise passer in Stroud is worth it.

3. Carolina Panthers (from ARI)* | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Carolina made the mistake of passing on Justin Fields two years ago, and it won’t happen again. Instead, they deal next year’s first-rounder and one of this year’s second-round picks (perhaps even more) to move up and land the quarterback prospect with the highest ceiling in Richardson.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND via CHI)* | Kentucky QB Will Levis

Four trades at the top for this year’s top quarterbacks? Don’t be shocked if it happens. With one worthy candidate still on the board, the Raiders send next year’s first-rounder to the Bears to jump ahead of the Seahawks and Lions (and anyone else who might be lurking in the shadows) to come away with Levis.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

No quarterback of the future, but the Seahawks are in good hands with Geno Smith’s new extension, and they land arguably the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft at No. 5 overall. The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for Seattle.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR via DET)* | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Jalen Carter might be tempting for the Lions here, but if the Eagles offer them a second-rounder to move up, I wouldn’t be surprised if they take it. Wilson has the kind of rare physical traits and athletic upside that could put him in the conversation at No. 1 overall if the Bears keep that pick, making him a potential steal at this point, and worth the move up.

7. Chicago Bears (from LV)* | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

After trading down three times and adding three additional first-round picks (and a second-rounder), the Bears still manage to land the most talented player in the entire draft. Carter’s current legal situation could obviously impact his draft stock, but in terms of what he brings on the field, this would be a massive win for Chicago, especially after loading up on extra draft capital.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

This defensive front needs all kinds of help, and in this scenario, the Falcons don’t have to look far for an impact player. A highly touted recruit, Smith missed most of last season with a torn pectoral, but reminded everyone of his rare athleticism with a stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that could launch him into the top-10 conversation.

9. Arizona Cardinals (from CAR)* | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

After dropping down six spots and gaining some valuable picks, the Cards still land a top prospect at a huge position of need. Gonzalez followed up a stellar 2022 campaign with a strong combine performance, and his physical tools should make him an instant-impact playmaker for this defense.

10. Detroit Lions (from NO via PHI)* | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions lose out on Gonzalez after trading back a few spots, but Porter is hardly a consolation prize, epsecially after adding another second-rounder. He plays corner with the same competitive, physical mentality that made his dad a Pro Bowl linebacker in his day, and that should be a perfect fit in Dan Campbell’s locker room.

11. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

I know Titans fans are probably tired of seeing the same couple of names here, but that’s what happens when your biggest need lines up well with the value on the board in this year’s class. In this scenario, Tennessee gets their pick of the top offensive tackle prospects, and Johnson’s combination of physical tools and versatility give him the nod here.

12. Chicago Bears (from HOU via CLE)* | Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

The first of Chicago’s additional picks after trading down three times from the No. 1 overall spot, this one is all about helping Justin Fields. Skoronski can play either tackle spot, or even slide inside to guard, and the Bears could use him anywhere on an offensive line that struggled mightily across the board last year.

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)* | Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

It looks like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets might be happening, and if it does, you can bet this pick will be heading to Green Bay in return, if not more. We all love to send receivers to the Packers in the first round, but it never happens in real life. Instead, they go defense (as usual), with a high-upside power rusher who can line up inside or out.

14. New England Patriots | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

This offense is stale, and lacks playmaking and explosiveness, so a wide receiver is possible here. But tackle is the more pressing need, and with Jones still on the board, it’s an easy choice for the Pats, who need to make life as easy on Mac Jones as possible.

15. Green Bay Packers | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

It’s not a receiver, but the Packers do grab a pass-catcher here to help Jordan Love after sending Rodgers to the Jets. Kincaid is the best pure receiver in this year’s loaded tight end class, and he would make an immediate impact in a young and promising passing attack.

16. Washington Commanders | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

This is an ideal scenario for the Commanders, who wait patiently for the board to fall to them, and land arguably the best prospect in the draft at their biggest position of need. Witherspoon missed the NFL Scouting Combine with an injury, but his film is the best of any corner in this year’s extremely deep group.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

With the top corners and offensive tackles off the board, the Steelers switch gears and look to the defensive front, where they have tons of value still on the board. Murphy might not be the top-five prospect we expected at the beginning of last season, but he’s still a well-rounded defender who would be a bargain outside the top 15 picks.

18. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)* | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

This defense needs all kinds of help, and hiring Brian Flores as the new coordinator was a huge step in the right direction. He’ll need to reload the personnel, though, and the biggest need is at corner. Banks backed up his strong film with a fantastic combine performance, making him well worth a third-round pick to the Lions to jump ahead of the corner-needy Bucs to make sure they land him.

19. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB)* | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

With the top corners and offensive tackles off the board, the Bucs will be motivated to move down from this pick. With all of the top receivers still available, they find a willing trade partner in the Chiefs, who send their second-rounder to Tampa Bay to leap up the board and land a smooth route-runner who would be a perfect fit in this offense.

20. New York Giants (from SEA)* | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

After watching the Chiefs jump up for a receiver, the Giants make a similar move, thanks to their desperate need for a true No. 1 target for the newly-extended Daniel Jones. In return for their third-round comp pick, the Giants land a huge, athletic target in Johnston, who has the most upside of any pass-catcher in the draft.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | USC WR Jordan Addison

The receiver run continues, as the Chargers add another explosive playmaker to help Justin Herbert continue his development. Addison is a bit underized, but his route-running and after-the-catch ability would make him a perfect fit alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

The Ravens need a receiver, too, but after watching three come off the board right in front of them, they might be willing to look for better value elsewhere. They find it with White, who could easily be a top-15 pick thanks to his enticing blend of size, athleticism and versatility. If he’s still on the board, White just feels like a Ravens kind of player.

23. Detroit Lions (from MIN)* | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

After trading back for the second time, the Lions throw need out the window, and simply take the best player available. Robinson is a top-five talent in this draft, and with Jamaal Williams headed for free agency and D’Andre Swift struggling to stay healthy, he would give Detroit an immediate and long-term upgrade in the backfield.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

This draft has to be all about giving Trevor Lawrence as many resources as possible. Right tackle is a possibility if Jawaan Taylor doesn’t re-sign, but Washington might be too good to pass up here. Evan Engram is back on the franchise tag, but he’s a pass-catching specialist that doesn’t bring Washington’s blocking prowess to the table. Washington is a rare athlete with limitless potential.

25. Seattle Seahawks (from NYG)* | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

After dropping back five spots and adding another third-round pick, the Seahawks are still able to land an impact player at a position of need. Sanders was a five-star recruit at Alabama, then transferred to Arkansas and showed off his rare blend of size, length and versatility for the Hogs.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

There are plenty of pressing needs for Dallas here, but taking care of the offensive trenches should be their top priority. Torrence is the best pure interior blocker in this year’s draft, so if he’s still on the board this late, he should be an easy choice for the Cowboys.

27. Buffalo Bills | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

If the Bills are going to keep putting so much pressure on Josh Allen to save them, he’s going to need more help. Hyatt is an explosive pass-catcher with tons of big-play ability, and he would immediately take pressure off Stefon Diggs by giving Allen another blue-chip downfield threat.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Bengals could go offensive line or tight end here, but don’t be surprised if they choose to dip into this year’s deep corner class instead. Forbes still needs to add a few pounds of quality bulk, but his length and ball skills alone should make him an instant-impact playmaker at the next level.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

This pick has to be in the trenches, and with the top interior offensive lineman off the board, the Saints turn their attention to the other side of the ball. Kancey might be undersized, but he more than makes up for it with stellar explosiveness that makes him a disruptive nightmare for opposing offenses.

30. Philadelphia Eagles | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

A running back might be tempting here, but the Eagles have more pressing needs, and a deep class should give them solid options to replace Miles Sanders later in the draft. Instead, they grab a polished, pro-ready corner in Smith to pair with Darius Slay and replace James Bradberry.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Alabama DB Brian Branch

After trading back to the last pick in the first round, the Bucs land great value and fill one of their biggest needs. Branch’s lackluster combine numbers could make him slide a bit, but if he’s still available here, his skill set is just too perfect for Todd Bowles’ scheme. Branch can play in the slot or on the back end, giving Bowles yet another versatile weapon to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr. as the Bucs retool for the future.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

33. Houston Texans | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

34. Arizona Cardinals | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

35. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

36. Los Angeles Rams | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

38. Las Vegas Raiders | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

39. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

40. New Orleans Saints | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

41. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

42. Cleveland Browns | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

43. New York Jets | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

44. Atlanta Falcons | Michigan CB DJ Turner

45. Green Bay Packers | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

46. New England Patriots | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

47. Washington Commanders | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

48. Detroit Lions | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

52. Seattle Seahawks | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | TCU OL Steve Avila

54. Los Angeles Chargers | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Illinois S Sydney Brown

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

58. Dallas Cowboys | Miami (FL) CB Tyrique Stevenson

59. Buffalo Bills | Alabama S Jordan Battle

60. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

61. Arizona Cardinals (from SF via CAR)* | Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

62. Detroit Lions (from PHI)* | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

64. Chicago Bears | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

65. Houston Texans | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

66. Arizona Cardinals | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) | BYU OT Blake Freeland

68. Denver Broncos | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

69. Los Angeles Rams | Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

70. Las Vegas Raiders | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

71. New Orleans Saints | Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

72. Tennessee Titans | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

73. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

74. New York Jets | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

75. Atlanta Falcons | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) | South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE) | Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

78. Green Bay Packers | Nebraska WR Trey Palmer

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

80. Pittsburgh Steelers | Alabama OT Tyler Steen

81. Detroit Lions | Auburn LB Owen Pappoe

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

83. Seattle Seahawks | Ohio State OL Luke Wypler

84. Miami Dolphins | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

85. Los Angeles Chargers | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

86. Baltimore Ravens | SMU WR Rashee Rice

87. Detroit Lions (from MIN)* | Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

88. Jacksonville Jaguars | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

89. New York Giants | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

90. Dallas Cowboys | Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

91. Buffalo Bills | UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

92. Cincinnati Bengals | Illinois RB Chase Brown

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

94. Philadelphia Eagles | Mississippi RB Zach Evans

95. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

96. Arizona Cardinals | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

97. Washington Commanders | Pitt OT Carter Warren

98. Cleveland Browns | Houston WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

99. San Francisco 49ers | Florida State S Jammie Robinson

100. Seattle Seahawks (from KC via NYG)* | Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas

101. San Francisco 49ers | Michigan OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

102. San Francisco 49ers | Texas DL Keondre "Snacks" Coburn

