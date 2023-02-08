2023 NFL mock draft: 3-round projections after Senior Bowl week

Every year, the Senior Bowl gives some of the top NFL draft hopefuls an opportunity to improve their stock with a strong performance in front of league coaches and decision-makers, and this year’s edition was no exception.

A handful of players made the most of their trip to Mobile, and that’s sure to he reflected in the updated mock drafts that will start pouring out in the coming weeks.

As we leave the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, and look ahead to the NFL Scouting Combine, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out (draft order, with projection compensatory picks, courtesy of Tankathon):

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*projected compensatory pick

1. Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Bears are in a perfect spot here, with the No. 1 overall pick, no need at quarterback, and multiple prospects at other positions of need who are worthy of this selection. If they don’t trade down, I think Anderson gets the nod over Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, but Chicago really can’t go wrong either way here.

2. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The dream scenario for the Texans, who get the best quarterback in the draft, despite losing out on the No. 1 pick in the last week of the regular season. If nobody jumps ahead of them for Young, Houston would be making a huge upgrade at the game’s most important position to usher in a new era.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

There might be bigger needs elsewhere for the Cards, but the talent is just too much to pass up here. Carter is a dominant interior presence with a rare blend of size, athleticism and power, and could easily make a strong case to be the No. 1 overall pick.

4. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This pick has to be a quarterback, whether the Colts trade up to No. 1 or stay here. Kentucky’s Will Levis will get some consideration here, but Stroud is easily the more complete, pro-ready prospect, with a level of polish that should allow him to be successful as a Week 1 starter in his rookie season.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

This defensive front needs help across the board, so this pick is about finding the best talent for that unit. Wilson has rare athleticism, explosiveness and versatility for defender with his frame, and his skill set would be a perfect fit in Pete Carroll’s defense.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions could be a trade-back candidate here, but if they stick and pick, Witherspoon represents the best marriage of need and value in this scenario. His film shows a polished cover man who can excel in either man or zone, with the instincts and ball skills to be a big-play magnet.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Kentucky QB Will Levis

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers rumors notwithstanding, the Raiders will obviously have a gaping hole at quarterback once they move on from Derek Carr this offseason. Levis didn’t show the kind of progression many were hoping for in 2022, and there are still some concerning flaws in his game, but he’s got some traits that teams fall in love with this time of year.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Another defensive front that needs help all over the place, the Falcons need will be looking for the best value, either along the interior or on the edge. In this scenario, the latter gets the nod, with a well-rounded prospect in Murphy who can make an instant impact against both the run and pass.

9. Carolina Panthers | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

If the Panthers don’t regret passing on Justin Fields, they definitely should at this point. They’d be wise not to make the same mistake twice, and though Richardson isn’t anywhere near the level of prospect Fields was coming out, he’s still got sky-high potential that could make him a superstar down the road.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Despite being the best team in the league this year, the Eagles still scored a top-10 pick thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the Saints. Corner makes the most sense for them in this situation, and Gonzalez has a fantastic blend of size, length, athleticism and ball skills.

11. Tennessee Titans | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This offense isn’t going anywhere without some serious upgrades in the trenches. Skoronski might be smaller than most teams would like a tackle to be, but regardless of where he lines up, he’s a Day 1 starter with the polish, power and technique to help get this unit back on track.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Wide receiver is a strong possibility here, but don’t be surprised if DeMeco Ryans wants to use this pick on his side of the ball after grabbing his franchise quarterback earlier. One of this year’s fastest-rising prospects, White is a versatile defender with a massive frame and impressive athleticism who could line up anywhere in the trenches.

13. New York Jets | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Regardless of who ends up throwing passes for the Jets next year, that quarterback will need some improved protection, and the biggest need is at tackle. Johnson has played both tackle spots (as well as guard) at a high level against top competition, and would be a Day 1 starter.

14. New England Patriots | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Offensive tackle might be the bigger need here, but the value at receiver is too much to pass up, with no pass-catchers off the board yet. Johnston isn’t a finished product, but his combination of size, length, athleticism and ball skills give him limitless upside this offense just doesn’t have at the position right now.

15. Green Bay Packers | Iowa DL Lukas Van Ness

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, pass-catchers are the popular pick to project here, but it never happens in real life. At some point, we have to admit that the Packers value other positions in the first round, particularly on defense. Van Ness didn’t start for the Hawkeyes for some strange reason, but his physical traits and versatility should make him a much more productive pro.

16. Washington Commanders | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The offensive line needs help, but in this scenario, the value at corner is just too good for the Commanders to pass up. A big, long corner who excels in man coverage, Porter plays his position with the same physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in his day.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This offense has some talented playmakers, but they’re not going anywhere if they don’t fix things in the trenches. Jones is a powerful blocker who helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles, and he’d be a solid value here, even for a team that never spends first-round picks on offensive tackles.

18. Detroit Lions | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, you just have to throw needs out the window and draft the best available player on the board. The Lions have way bigger needs elsewhere, but the value just isn’t there at any of them. D’Andre Swift has struggled to stay healthy, Jamaal Williams is a free agent, and Robinson is a top-five talent in this class.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are set to lose two of their top three corners (Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting), as well as three of their top four safeties (Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal) to free agency. Why not spend their top pick on a player who can line up at corner on the outside, in the slot, or on the back end? Branch did all of that at a high level in Nick Saban’s defense, and would be a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ scheme.

20. Seattle Seahawks | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks could go a bunch of different directions here, but the best match of need and value comes at tight end, where they’re able to take the best player in this year’s class. Mayer is a complete prospect who can create matchup problems in the passing game, while lending a hand on the ground as a steady blocker.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | USC WR Jordan Addison

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This pick has to be something to help Justin Herbert, and in this scenario, the choice is clear. Addison could make a strong case to be the best pass-catcher in this year’s class, so to land him outside the top 20 would be a huge win for the Chargers, even if they have to wait on addressing the offensive line.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Ravens’ offensive scheme isn’t doing Lamar Jackson any favors, and if they’re going to commit to him long-term, they need to expand the playbook and get him more weapons for the passing game. Hyatt exploded onto the scene with a dominant 2022 season, and would bring more explosiveness and big-play ability to Baltimore’s aerial attack.

23. Minnesota Vikings | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

If the Vikings hadn’t had one of the league’s worst defenses, they might have been able to make a deep playoff run. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores should make a huge difference, but he’ll need some help in term of personnel, particularly in the secondary. Smith is a complete player who could step into the starting lineup as an immediate upgrade.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars proved this season what a difference a head coach can make, and they’re only a few pieces away from being genuine contenders, even in a loaded AFC. They could use another talented outside corner to pair with Tyson Campbell, and Forbes was a big-play machine for the Bulldogs this year.

25. New York Giants | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones and the Giants offense put together an impressive season despite a skeleton crew at wide receiver, and that unit has to be addressed in a big way this offseason. Smith-Njigba missed most of 2022 due to injury, but his 2021 tape was good enough to warrant first-round consideration.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Free agency could leave the Cowboys having to replace all of their starters at linebacker, and this scenario gives them the chance to reload. Sanders is a versatile playmaker who can line up on the edge or off the ball, giving Dallas yet another weapon to pair with Micah Parsons in the front seven.

27. Buffalo Bills | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

This pick has to be spent giving Josh Allen more help, whether that’s in the trenches, or in terms of adding playmakers to the offense. In this scenario, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bills opt for another explosive pass-catcher to pair with Stefon Diggs. Despite his small frame, Flowers is a precise route-runner who creates consistent separation and makes big plays after the catch.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

There might be more glaring holes on offense, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bengals opt for some secondary help here. Ringo’s 2022 film was a roller-coaster, but he’s still got top-end physical traits, and his skill set would be a great fit in this defense.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After getting back into the first round courtesy of the Sean Payton trade, the Saints are able to fill one of their biggest needs with the top prospect at his position. Torrence is a plug-and-play starter at guard, and without a quarterback worthy of this spot still on the board, the Saints would be wise to address the offensive trenches instead.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The interior of this offensive line is solid, but the tackle spots will be a huge concern again this offseason. Jones is a massive mauler with rare length, and the physicality you’d expect from someone with his frame. He’d be an instant upgrade for Kansas City, particularly on the right side.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

An edge rusher would make a ton of sense here, but with Miles Sanders headed for free agency, it’s just too much fun to think about what Gibbs’ do-it-all skill set could do in this star-studded offense. He can line up anywhere and create mismatches, giving Jalen Hurts yet another dynamic weapon.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

33. Houston Texans | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

34. Arizona Cardinals | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

35. Indianapolis Colts | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

36. Los Angeles Rams | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

38. Las Vegas Raiders | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

39. Carolina Panthers | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

40. New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

41. Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Syndication: Online Athens

42. Cleveland Browns | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

43. New York Jets | Stanford QB Tanner McKee

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

44. Atlanta Falcons | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

45. Green Bay Packers | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

46. New England Patriots | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

47. Washington Commanders | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

48. Detroit Lions | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

52. Seattle Seahawks | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

54. Los Angeles Chargers | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Alabama S Jordan Battle

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

58. Dallas Cowboys | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

59. Buffalo Bills | TCU OL Steve Avila

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

60. Cincinnati Bengals | South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Syndication: Argus Leader

61. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | SMU WR Rashee Rice

(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

64. Chicago Bears | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

65. Houston Texans | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

66. Arizona Cardinals | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) | BYU OT Blake Freeland

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

68. Denver Broncos | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

69. Los Angeles Rams | Miami (FL) CB Tyrique Stevenson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

70. Las Vegas Raiders | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

71. New Orleans Saints | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

72. Tennessee Titans | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

73. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

74. New York Jets | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

75. Atlanta Falcons | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) | Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE) | Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

78. Green Bay Packers | Houston WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

80. Pittsburgh Steelers | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

81. Detroit Lions | USC OL Andrew Vorhees

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

83. Seattle Seahawks | Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

84. Miami Dolphins | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

85. Los Angeles Chargers | Alabama OT Tyler Steen

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

86. Baltimore Ravens | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

87. Minnesota Vikings | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars | UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

89. New York Giants | Ohio State OL Luke Wypler

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

90. Dallas Cowboys | Michigan CB DJ Turner

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

91. Buffalo Bills | Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

92. Cincinnati Bengals | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

95. Philadelphia Eagles | Boise State S JL Skinner

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

*96. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi RB Zach Evans

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

*97. Washington Commanders | Michigan OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

*98. Cleveland Browns | TCU EDGE Dylan Horton

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

*99. San Francisco 49ers | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

*100. New York Giants (from KC) | Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

*101. San Francisco 49ers | Ohio State S Ronnie Hickman

*102. San Francisco 49ers | Alabama DL Byron Young

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

