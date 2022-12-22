2023 NFL mock draft: 2 rounds of holiday gifts for (almost) every team

The holiday season has arrived, and while there are still plenty of teams hoping to finish the season with a Lombardi Trophy, many others are already focused on the new additions they’ll make in the offseason.

With only three weeks left in the regular season, teams are running out of time to make their final push to the postseason, while bowl games and the College Football Playoff will give some of this year’s top prospects one last chance to impress NFL decision-makers on the field before the predraft process begins.

Here’s an updated look at how the first two rounds (sorry, 49ers fans) of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest updated order following Week 15:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

Davis Mills obviously isn’t the answer, so it’s a safe bet the Texans will be looking for his long-term replacement here. It’s a tight race between Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for this spot, but despite Young’s lack of ideal size, his arm talent, athleticism, competitiveness and intangibles win out.

2. Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

The Russell Wilson deal just keeps looking better and better for the Seahawks, who are in line for a top-five pick (among others). If things play out like this, they’ll be able to address one of their biggest needs here, with arguably the top overall prospect in the entire draft class.

4. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

If you stopped watching Richardson after his rocky start to the 2022 season, you missed out on some strong development over the second half of the season. He’s got a similar skill set (and boom/bust potential) that Josh Allen had coming into the draft, and the Lions could afford to be patient with him with Jared Goff playing well.

5. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The defense needs plenty of help, too, but the prime objective for the Cardinals needs to be ensuring the success of Kyler Murray and the offense. That starts up front, where Johnson would bring a track record of success against top competition at both guard and tackle.

6. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Big changes are ahead for the Colts, who will need a new head coach and a new franchise quarterback next season. Stroud still has some rough edges to smooth out in his game, but he’s got all the tools to quickly develop into a quality starter, and Indy has plenty of explosive weapons to help him succeed.

7. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

This defense needs help at just about every level, and there’s plenty of value to be had on that side of the ball in this scenario. Murphy has a rare combination of size, power, athleticism and versatility that would make him a dominant force in Atlanta, regardless of where he lines up.

8. Carolina Panthers | Kentucky QB Will Levis

I’m not sold on Levis as a first-round prospect, but I won’t be surprised if many teams in the league disagree. Despite his struggles with consistency, accuracy, and decision-making, Levis has some intriguing tools, and the competitiveness coaches and scouts will love at the next level.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and are still in line for a top-10 pick thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the New Orleans Saints. This pick should allow them to grab a high-upside talent in Wilson, who has a rare blend of size and athleticism the Eagles would love to develop.

10. Las Vegas Raiders | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Another defense that needs help just about everywhere, the Raiders would be wise to start building in the trenches first. While they’ve got some talented edge rushers, the Raiders desperately need a dominant, disruptive force along the interior, and that’s exactly what Bresee brings to the table.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Jags could go in a couple of different directions here, but they should err on the side of helping Trevor Lawrence whenever possible. That means taking this year’s top pass-catcher off the board, and Johnston has an enticing combination of size, athleticism and ball skills to be an instant No. 1 target.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Texans need help in the defensive trenches more than anything, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. Instead, they grab another talented cornerback with size, length and athleticism to pair with Derek Stingley Jr. as they continue their rebuild in the secondary.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Rebuilding this offensive line has to be the top priority for the Steelers in the offseason, and it has to start with finding a franchise left tackle. Skoronski might not have the size and length teams would prefer at the position, but he’s a blocker with a track record of success against top talent, giving Pittsburgh and immediate upgrade.

14. Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

The defense could use some trench help or a safety, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. The same is true for the offensive line prospects left on the board here. That points them toward a pass-catcher, and Mayer has the complete skill set to be an immediate difference-maker on every down.

15. Seattle Seahawks | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

After getting the interior disruptor they need for the defensive front, the Seahawks use their additional first-rounder to bring the same kind of presence off the edge. Verse has been one of this year’s fastest-rising prospects throughout the season, and fits everything Pete Carroll loves at the position.

16. New England Patriots | USC WR Jordan Addison

This offense needs more playmakers, and this scenario gives the Pats a perfect opportunity to add one of the best in this class. He may not be the biggest receiver, but Addison is a smooth route-runner with reliable hands and explosive, big-play ability after the catch.

17. New York Jets | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Injuries have ravaged this offensive line, leaving the Jets with more questions than answers at both tackle spots. Jones has been impressive this season against top competition, and has all the traits to quickly develop into a quality starter at a premium position.

18. Detroit Lions | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Detroit’s corner play on the outside has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, but they could still use a hybrid defender with the versatility to line up in the slot or at either safety spot. Branch is the perfect fit, having handled a similar role in Nick Saban’s defense with great success.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both headed for free agency, so the Bucs could use another starting-caliber corner to pair with Carlton Davis III. Porter has the size and length to be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles’ defense, and plays with the same physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender.

20. Tennessee Titans | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Yes, the offense needs playmakers, but there’s not enough value on the board to warrant passing up such a dynamic presence on the other side of the ball. Simpson has the instincts, athleticism, and versatility to line up all over the field, and make big plays against both the run and pass.

21. Washington Commanders | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

This secondary needs a true shutdown artist to take over the No. 1 corner spot, and this gives Washington the perfect chance to do just that. Gonzalez has the size and length to excel in press-man coverage, and the instincts and ball skills to be a big-play machine on the outside.

22. Los Angeles Chargers | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Hyatt’s breakout season was fueled by his explosive, big-play ability, which is exactly what this offense needs.

23. New York Giants | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

If there’s a worse receiver situation in the NFL right now, I’d love to see it. The Giants desperately need an infusion of talent here, and despite missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, Smith-Njigba’s 2021 tape was impressive enough to warrant first-round consideration.

24. Baltimore Ravens | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

If the Ravens are going to keep deploying such a run-heavy scheme on offense, they might need a new lead back if J.K. Dobbins isn’t able to return to form after multiple injuries. Robinson is a complete, three-down playmaker who could dominate opposing defenses that are focused on slowing down Lamar Jackson.

25. Denver Broncos (from SF) | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

This offense is a complete mess, and one of the biggest problems is an offensive line that desperately needs an infusion of top talent. Torrence is a massive mauler who would be an immediate upgrade along the interior, helping to make life easier for Russell Wilson and company.

26. Dallas Cowboys | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Trevon Diggs is obviously one of the best corners in the game right now, but the Cowboys need an upgrade on the other side of the field. Smith has the smarts, ball skills, and big-play ability to be an immediate starter after being tested by SEC talent every week.

27. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

There are some more pressing needs on defense, and Joe Burrow already has one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That said, a superstar quarterback can never have enough weapons, and this offense would be that much more dangerous if it had a tight end with Washington’s rare combination of size, athleticism, and blocking prowess.

28. Kansas City Chiefs | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Right tackle is a big need, but if the board falls this way, the Chiefs will be better off adding a promising young edge rusher to pair with 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis. Foskey has a similar frame and well-rounded skill set to Karlaftis, with the polish and experience to make an instant impact.

29. Minnesota Vikings | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

This defense needs a ton of help, and there are promising options at multiple positions on that side of the ball here. Injuries have hurt the Vikings’ depth at corner, and Patrick Peterson will be 33 next year, so adding a corner with the dominant track record Witherspoon has would be an ideal pick.

30. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

The offensive line needs help, but in this scenario, the Bills will find better value on defense. Free agency could make safety a big need in the offseason, and Johnson has the complete skill set to be an instant starter as a playmaker both in the box and in space.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair.

32. Houston Texans | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

33. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

34. Los Angeles Rams | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

35. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

36. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

37. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

38. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

39. New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

40. Atlanta Falcons | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

41. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

42. Cleveland Browns | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

43. Pittsburgh Steelers | SMU WR Rashee Rice

44. Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

45. Las Vegas Raiders | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

46. New England Patriots | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

47. New York Jets | Michigan CB D.J. Turner

48. Detroit Lions | USC OL Andrew Voorhees

49. Seattle Seahawks | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

51. Tennessee Titans | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

52. Washington Commanders | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

53. Miami Dolphins | Ohio State C Luke Wypler

54. Los Angeles Chargers | BYU OT Blake Freeland

55. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

56. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

57. Dallas Cowboys | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

58. Cincinnati Bengals | Alabama S Jordan Battle

59. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

60. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

61. Kansas City Chiefs | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

62. Buffalo Bills | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

