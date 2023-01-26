2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into Senior Bowl week

While four teams remain in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy, the rest of the league has already moved on to the offseason, and preparations for the 2023 NFL draft will kick into another gear next week.

That’s because the NFL world will once again descend upon Mobile, Alabama, for another installment of the premier event on the predraft all-star circuit.

The Senior Bowl gives some of the top prospects in every draft class a chance to boost their stock with a strong week of practice against top competition, and the opportunity to work with NFL coaches and meet with team representatives before finishing the week with the all-star game itself.

Before we get there, let’s take an updated look at how the first two rounds of this year’s draft could shake out:

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*projected trade

1. Indianapolis Colts (from CHI)* | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

If the Bears are going to move down, the Colts make the most sense as a trade partner. Chicago would stay high enough in the draft order to grab one of the elite defenders in this class, and Indy would be able to jump a division rival that also needs a QB (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more). If the Colts have any concerns about Bryce Young’s size, it wouldn’t be shocking if Stroud was there target here.

2. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

This would be the best possible scenario for the Texans, who lost out on the No. 1 pick with a dramatic win over the Colts, but still end up with the best quarterback in the draft thanks to that same Indy team. Young’s lack of ideal size might concern some teams, but he’s so good at everything else, he should easily be the first passer off the board. If he’s not, he’ll be a steal.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

A huge win for the Cardinals, who get the best overall prospect in the entire draft outside of the top two slots. Anderson would have been the easy No. 1 overall pick last year, and with J.J. Watt retiring a year after Chandler Jones left in free agency, Arizona desperately needs his dominant presence to bolster their pass rush.

4. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

What a win for the Bears, who move down three spots, load up on additional pick, and still land one of this year’s top overall prospects at a huge position of need. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would give the Bears an immediate cornerstone around whom they can rebuild their once proud defense.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, who are headed to the playoffs, and still have a top-five pick at their disposal. This is a perfect spot for them to help out their defensive front, either along the interior or on the edge, and Wilson is a high-upside prospect who is a perfect fit for what Seattle wants at the position.

6. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via DET)* | Kentucky QB Will Levis

If the Lions don’t value the remaining quarterback prospects as potential successors to Jared Goff, don’t be surprised if they’re willing to move down here. The Panthers might be willing to jump ahead of the Raiders (giving up one of their two second-rounders) for the quarterback of their choice, and though he’s still got plenty of question marks, it won’t be surprising if Levis ends up being that next one off the board.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Derek Carr is obviously on his way out, but even if the Raiders bring in a veteran quarterback, spending this pick on a high-upside passer wouldn’t be a bad idea. Richardson may take some patience, but he’s got many of the same traits that eventually made Josh Allen a superstar.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

This is a great scenario for the Falcons, who need help along the entire defensive front, and have multiple options from the same program that could fill that need in different ways. We’ll have them go with the edge player in Murphy, giving them a complete defender who can anchor against the run as well as rush the passer.

9. Detroit Lions (from CAR)* | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

A fantastic situation for the Lions, who drop down a few spots, add another early pick, and still end up with the player they probably wouldn’t have taken at their original slot. Bresee is exactly the kind of disruptive force they need along the interior of the defensive line.

10. Houston Texans (from NO via PHI)* | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

After landing this year’s top quarterback prospect at No. 2, the Texans jump ahead of a division rival (likely for a mid-round pick) to land the best pass-catcher in this year’s draft. Instead of letting the equally WR-needy Titans have a shot and Johnston (and having to face him twice a year), the Texans give Bryce Young a massive target with tons of length, athleticism and big-play ability.

11. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

With Johnston off the board, the Titans shift their focus to the offensive line, which desperately needs help both inside and out. In this scenario, they take the first blocker off the board, landing a battle-tested prospect who has played both tackle spots as well as guard, all with a track record of success against top competition.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE via HOU)* | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

A win-win scenario for the Eagles, who add an extra mid-round pick in return for dropping down two spots, and still landing the top prospect at one of their biggest positions of need. Witherspoon checks every box from a physical standpoint, and his film shows a polished cover man ready to make an immediate impact from Day 1.

13. New York Jets | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Robert Saleh might be tempted to add more talent for his defense here, but the team’s biggest need is at offensive tackle, and Skoronski is just too good a value to pass up here. He’s been among the most consistent blockers in the nation over the past two seasons, with the polish to make an immediate impact from Day 1.

14. Seattle Seahawks (from NE)* | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Pete Carroll’s defense added tons of talent in last year’s draft, but there are still some key pieces missing, and one of them is a hybrid defender who can line up all over the secondary. Branch played this role in Nick Saban’s defense, which should have him prepared to do it at a high level in the NFL, and makes him worthy of dealing a couple of mid-round picks to move up for him ahead of multiple teams that could target such a defensive weapon.

15. Green Bay Packers | Iowa EDGE/DL Lukas Van Ness

It’s easy to keep mocking pass-catchers here, but at some point, we’ve got to realize the Packers tend to prioritize other positions in the first round. Van Ness is a versatile defender who can line up all over the trenches, with impressive physical traits that give him a sky-high ceiling.

16. Washington Commanders | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

This secondary needs a true shutdown artist to take over the No. 1 corner spot, and this gives Washington the perfect chance to do just that. A transfer from Colorado, Gonzalez has the size, length, athleticism and ball skills to become a big-play machine from Day 1, just like he did in Eugene.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Offensive tackle is a huge need, but the Steelers never take them in the first round. Instead, they address their need at corner with a familiar name. Porter is a shutdown artist with ideal size and length, and he plays the game with the same competitiveness and physicality that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender with the same team.

18. Detroit Lions | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

The run on top corners continues, as the Lions grab an upgrade on the outside to continue their defensive overhaul. Opposing quarterbacks learned quickly to test Smith at their own risk, and he dominated despite facing top competition on a weekly basis in the SEC.

19. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB)* | USC WR Jordan Addison

Patrick Mahomes didn’t need Tyreek Hill to have another MVP season, but free agency could leave the receiver cupboard bare heading into next season. With the Bucs willing to move down after watching three corners come off the board in front of them, the Chiefs are more than willing to send their second-rounder to Tampa Bay in return for jumping ahead of multiple WR-needy teams to grab an explosive playmaker in Addison.

20. New England Patriots (from SEA)* | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Barely missing out on Addison hurts, but offensive tackle is easily just as high on the needs list as wide receiver for the Pats. Jones is the last tackle on the board who should be a first-round lock, so landing him here after trading back six spots would be a huge win for New England.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Hyatt’s breakout season was fueled by his explosive, big-play ability, which is exactly what this offense needs.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens’ offense isn’t doing Lamar Jackson any favors these days, both in terms of their limited scheme that lacks balance, and the absence of explosive weapons in the passing game. Flowers may be undersized, but he’s a polished pass-catcher with elite quickness and route-running ability that could instantly help Jackson take this passing game to another level.

23. Minnesota Vikings | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Minnesota’s terrible defense eventually caught up with them in the postseason, sending them to an early exit. They need to address it at just about every level this offseason, and the best value in this scenario comes at corner. Ringo’s film was a roller-coaster this season, but his physical traits give him tons of potential.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

There are bigger needs on defense, but even if Evan Engram re-signs, giving Trevor Lawrence another weapon for the passing game wouldn’t hurt. In addition to his receiving ability, Mayer’s blocking prowess would also bring an element to the offense it doesn’t currently have in Engram.

25. New York Giants | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

If there’s a worse receiver situation in the NFL right now, I’d love to see it. The Giants desperately need an infusion of talent here, and despite missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, Smith-Njigba’s 2021 tape was impressive enough to warrant first-round consideration.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Free agency could deplete the Cowboys’ starting lineup at the second level of the defense, so linebacker could be an early-round target in this draft. A former five-star recruit and Alabama transfer, Sanders has the versatility and athleticism to line up all over the defense, and making big plays from any spot.

27. Buffalo Bills | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

The offensive line is a bigger issue, but if Robinson falls to this spot, the Bills might not be able to pass him up. He’s in the same echelon of prospect as Saquon Barkley was coming out of college, and if Buffalo can bolster the offensive trenches in free agency or later in the draft, he could immediately bring much-needed balance to this offense.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

It feels unfair to give Joe Burrow another weapon, but most of this tight end room is headed for free agency this offseason, and the position is vital when it comes to taking advantage of the attention paid to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Washington’s massive frame, rare athleticism, and blocking ability would make him an instant-impact playmaker in this offense.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN)* | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

It sounds like Sean Payton will have his pick of many suitors this offseason, and if anyone can save Russell Wilson, he’s probably Denver’s best bet. In return for letting Payton out of his contract, the Saints get the opportunity to grab the best interior blocker in this year’s class. Don’t rule out a quarterback here, either.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Lavonte David is headed for free agency, and even if he returns, he’ll be 33 next season. The Bucs also Devin White coming up for a long-term extension, so linebacker could quickly become a huge need. Simpson is a versatile defender with incredible athleticism and instincts who can line up all over the field and make big plays on every down.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

33. Houston Texans | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

34. Arizona Cardinals | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

35. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

36. Los Angeles Rams | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

38. Las Vegas Raiders | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

39. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

40. New Orleans Saints | Stanford QB Tanner McKee

41. Tennessee Titans | SMU WR Rashee Rice

42. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

43. New York Jets | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

44. Atlanta Falcons | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

45. Green Bay Packers | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

46. New England Patriots | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

47. Washington Commanders | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

48. Detroit Lions | Alabama S Jordan Battle

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

52. Seattle Seahawks | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

54. Los Angeles Chargers | USC OL Andrew Vorhees

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

58. Dallas Cowboys | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

59. Buffalo Bills | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

60. Cincinnati Bengals | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

61. Detroit Lions (from SF via CAR)* | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

62. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia Tech DL Keion White

