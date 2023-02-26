2023 NFL mock draft: New 1st-round projections with trades

Every year, the first round of the NFL draft features a handful of trades, as teams try to move up and down the board to maximize value and fill their roster with the best talent, while addressing their biggest needs.

This year’s event should be no exception, especially with a top-heavy quarterback class that could land four passers among the top 10 selections.

As we head into this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, here’s an updated look at how the first round of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, complete with a few potential trades that could go down on draft day:

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*denotes projected trade

1. Carolina Panthers (From CHI)* | Alabama QB Bryce Young

David Tepper and Scott Fitterer are tired of waiting for scraps at the quarterback position, and hand their bold new coaching staff the best quarterback in the class to develop and start the regime off right. They have to give up quite a bit to outbid Indianapolis, but they see no price as too much for the opportunity to finally hand the franchise a quarterback of the future for the first time since Cam Newton. Young is the best quarterback in the draft and has Patrick Mahomes-level potential.

2. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Houston can’t risk messing around and missing an opportunity to land a franchise quarterback, so they stick here despite what should be numerous calls from other teams wanting a chance at Stroud. The Ohio State star will finally give the Texas the big-time playmaker they’re currently lacking at the position.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

With two quarterbacks off the board, Cardinals get whoever they want at every other position. Here they choose to improve their defensive line with the best interior defender in the class in Carter, who will immediately be a force in the middle of this Jonathan Gannon defense.

4. Indianapolis Colts | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

While Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it known that he’s a fan of Young, he might be unable or unwilling to outbid Carolina for the top spot. Instead, they could trust their new head coach Shane Steichen with a high-ceiling passer in Richardson. Steichen got the most out of Jalen Hurts, and will likely be able to do the same here with the unlimited upside of Richardson, who will be able to duplicate a lot of the Philadelphia offense right away.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Seahawks sit tight and let perhaps the best player in this draft fall to them to help fill their edge rusher need. Anderson will immediately be a 10-plus sack guy the moment he puts on a Seahawks helmet, and Seattle fans have to be ecstatic about landing him here thanks to the Russell Wilson trade with Denver.

6. Washington Commanders (from LAR via DET)* | Kentucky QB Will Levis

Washington must find an answer at the quarterback position, and they jump ahead of the quarterback-needy Raiders to do just that. Levis has a lot of similarities to the guys Washington has been trying to make work in recent years, but with a higher upside and much younger. They’ve said Sam Howell is their starter going into next season, but that could all just be mind games so they can strike out of nowhere to get their franchise guy.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (From LV)* | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Eagles have been aggressive in the draft before, and are once again making the leap to find a young edge rusher to help with their already ridiculous defensive line depth. The Raiders are eager to move down with all the quarterbacks off the board, and the Eagles give them an offer they cannot refuse to snatch up a physical dynamo in Wilson.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

The Falcons seemed to adopt a new mentality last season, as they were a scrappy and explosive running team, and it worked well for them offensively. They bolster that here with a dominant force in Torrence, who is far and away the best interior blocker in this class. He will start immediately at left guard for Atlanta, and be a key piece for their offense moving forward.

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)* | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Bears fall back all the way to No. 9, but still get the top offensive tackle in the class in Skoronski. There are some criticisms about length, but his tape is undeniable, and the Bears top priority has to be helping out Justin Fields. If his length truly does become an issue at tackle, he will be an excellent guard if he needs to kick inside.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (from NO via PHI)* | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Raiders move down a couple of spots and get one of the top tackles in the class in Jones, who was a key piece to the dominant Georgia offense this past season. A young offensive tackle to replace draft bust Alex Leatherwood is a must to help whatever quarterback is under center in this Josh McDaniels offense.

11. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Tennessee has question marks at both tackle positions, with Taylor Lewan getting older and dealing with injuries and a massive hole at the right tackle spot. Johnson can play on either side, and has enough athleticism and production to start right away to help re-establish that offensive line.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from CLE via HOU)* | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Tampa Bay recognizes they must get better in the secondary, and here they make a move to get an elite-level athlete with an exceptionally high ceiling in Gonzalez. He has the potential to be a No. 1, high-end corner in the league for a long time, and the Bucs make the move to try and develop him into just that.

13. New York Jets | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Jets have to be bummed that three offensive tackles went ahead of them, but they take a wonderful consolation prize in the physical and athletic receiver in Johnston. The position outside of Garrett Wilson is a bit hazy, so having two top weapons for whatever quarterback starts for them will make things a bit easier in this high-flying offense.

14. New England Patriots | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Bill Belichick is likely ecstatic to get a long and athletic corner with NFL bloodlines to come in and start on the outside for him. Porter has the potential to be the best corner in this class, and could be the next shutdown man for the Patriots going forward.

15. Green Bay Packers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Murphy tumbles a little bit down to Green Bay, who could always use more edge rushing help. They bet on the talent here in Murphy, and add depth next to Rashan Gary in a talented group of pass rushers.

16. Detroit Lions (from WAS)* | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Witherspoon fits the mold of everything Dan Campbell wants in a player, and also fills a need for the Lions, so it’s a home run to take the physical, shutdown corner out of Illinois. Stick him in as a starter from Day 1 to lay the wood in the secondary for Detroit.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (from PIT)* | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

The Chargers recognize that the wide receiver injuries stacked up last year, Keenan Allen is getting older, and Mike Williams has had trouble with staying healthy over his career. They make the bold move to trade up for the top deep threat in this class in Hyatt, who will immediately become an attention grabber for Justin Herbert, and make an already explosive offense much more dangerous.

18. Detroit Lions | Iowa EDGE/DL Lukas Van Ness

Van Ness is a physical phenomenon who can play on the edge or kick inside on this already stacked Detroit defensive line. Though he was not a starter for the Hawkeyes, his upside is ridiculous, and the tape shows a guy who can get to the quarterback and take over a game.

19. Houston Texans (from TB)* | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Texans traded out of the No. 12 spot, but still get the wide receiver they wanted to pair with Stroud. The Buckeyes’ dynamic duo will reunite in the NFL, and JSN can start right away in the slot for the Texans to create magic in Houston.

20. Seattle Seahawks | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

The Seahawks already added one edge rusher in Anderson earlier in the draft, but they decide to double-dip here and get a guy who can play on the edge or kick inside to rush the passer. White is versatile and athletic enough to get to the quarterback from anywhere, and has a lot of upside, so this is a home run pick for a position of need in Seattle.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (from LAC)* | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Pittsburgh likes to play in a lot of three safety sets, and they have needs at both safety and corner, so picking this year’s most versatile defensive back would be ideal. His speed, range, aggression, and football instincts make him the perfect fit for the Steelers, and he will start somewhere from Day 1.

22. Dallas Cowboys (from BAL)* | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Dallas could become enamored with the in-state product, and moves up with Baltimore to take one of the best players in this class. Tony Pollard is a free agent (though he could return on the franchise tag), and Ezekiel Elliott simply doesn’t have the same juice that he used to. The Cowboys are at their best when they run the football, and having a talent like Robinson doing it brings a lot of offensive freedom with opponents respecting everything he can do. A three-headed monster of Pollard, Robinson, and Elliot in Dallas would be a sight to behold.

23. Minnesota Vikings | USC WR Jordan Addison

The Vikings once again sit right where they are and find one of the cleanest route runners in the class, who falls probably farther than he should. Sound familiar? Addison will be the perfect complement to Justin Jefferson, and will be yet another weapon in an already dangerous Minnesota offense.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

The Jaguars find another strong and athletic corner to play opposite of Tyson Campbell with Banks. He will create a duo with Campbell that should keep the Jaguars secondary physical and dominant for years to come.

25. New York Giants | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

While the Giants would likely want one of the top receivers in the draft, they opt instead to take the top receiving tight end of the class in Kincaid. He will become an immediate security blanket for Daniel Jones, and can be used in a variety of ways, as he is as dynamic as they come at the position. It would not be a shock if he led the Giants in receiving right away.

26. Baltimore Ravens (from DAL)* | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens trade down and still find a nice wide receiver to pair with Rashod Bateman. Flowers is an electric playmaker who can make plays from any level of the field, and should help out this offense right away with another weapon to throw to for Lamar Jackson.

27. Buffalo Bills | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

It became evident that the Bills did not have enough of a pass rush in their playoff loss against the Bengals, and with Von Miller expected back at some point next season, Buffalo could look to add that pass rush in the interior in the explosive Kancey. While he might not be an every-down player, he adds enough value as a pass rusher to justify the pick here, and will bring quite the presence opposite Ed Oliver that could help push this defense over the hump.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

With Hayden Hurst likely departing in free agency, the Bengals dip into a talented tight end class and pull out one of the most promising of the group in Washington. While not exactly an elite receiving threat, Washington can be developed further thanks to his incredible size and athleticism, which could allow him to become a consistent weapon in the future. He will immediately be a red-zone threat and consistent blocking tight end, which is a severely underrated portion of a tight end’s game in the modern NFL.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

The Saints take their pick they received for Sean Payton and find some interior defensive line help in the talented Ika. He possesses excellent athleticism for his size, and a ton of strength to help bolster this Saints line right away.

30. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Eagles don’t truly have a ton of draft needs, but getting younger at cornerback can’t hurt. Ringo was an impressive starter on an elite Georgia defense, and should have little trouble developing into an impact player on the outside in Philly.

31. Kansas City Chiefs | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

The hits Patrick Mahomes took this year motivate the Chiefs to go offensive line early in the draft here, and they find a potential upgrade at right tackle in Duncan. He will be the big, mean presence that Kansas City can potentially bookend with Orlando Brown Jr. to help secure their franchise quarterback for years to come.

