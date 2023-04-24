The ‘What I Would Do’ 2023 NFL mock draft

Most mock drafts attempt to project what the 32 NFL teams will do with their selections in the draft. This creates some awkwardness when an evaluator has to project a player to come off the board significantly higher, or lower than he’s graded out.

Not in this one. This is the one time where I put the GM hat on and make the picks based on the decisions I would make for each team.

This is in no way a predictive mock.

It’s a reflection on what I would do, based on prospect rating, positional value, team needs in both the short- and long-term, and fit with the coaching staff and style of play. It doesn’t necessarily correlate with the overall big board in part because some players are much better fits for one team than another.

1. Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

An easy choice as the top QB prospect for a team that desperately needs a franchise answer at the most important position in professional sports.

2. Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

If I’m building the Texans to succeed under new head coach Demeco Ryans, I’m giving him the best possible defense I can. Anderson can be an instant playmaker up front.

3. Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

For a new regime in need of a major roster overhaul, I’d love to trade out of this pick. But being forced to stick at No. 3, taking the player with the highest ceiling in Carter earns the nod.

4. Colts: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young is an extreme outlier in size, but the ability to overcome his lack of size and strength was something Young consistently demonstrated at Alabama. I’ll bet on him being the exception — in part because of the desperation the Colts face to get the QB problem right. Nothing else matters in Indy right now.

5. Seahawks: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Good example here of positional value and high-end, long-term upside trumping other players who are ranked higher. I like taking chances with “bonus” picks, and the Seahawks are in a good spot to roll the dice and work with Richardson’s considerable talents.

6. Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

He’s a perfect schematic fit for the Lions in Aaron Glenn’s version of the Bill Parcells defense–an aggressive, short-tempered press-man CB who also excels in run defense. Best 2022 game tape of any CB in this draft.

7. Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Not the Raiders’ biggest need, but I really like the upside Wilson provides and also the positional flexibility with his size and athleticism. He and Maxx Crosby together would be a lot of fun for Las Vegas’ pass rush.

8. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

I had a number of different names here (Christian Gonzalez, some OL) but in the end, I opted for the top-rated player on my board. I’m very intrigued by what a creative offensive mind like Arthur Smith can do with Robinson.

9. Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Building around Justin Fields means keeping him on the field, but also comfortable in the pocket. Wright took a huge step forward in technique and confidence in 2022 and that makes him my target here. Day 1 starter at tackle on whichever side the Bears put him.

10. Eagles: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

An aging secondary gets some rejuvenating reinforcements in Porter, who has All Pro-caliber talent if he can ever learn to stop holding down the field. If I’m Howie Roseman, I trust my coaching staff and vets to help make that happen.

11. Titans: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

There was almost zero consideration given to any position but OL here. I toyed with John Michael Schmitz, but tackle is more important than center. Johnson’s higher floor earned him the nod for Tennessee over Broderick Jones.

12. Texans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Yes, I’m punting on a QB for the Texans. Adding in a playmaker like Smith-Njigba will make life easier in a year for the QB of the future, whomever that might be.

13. Jets: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Branch did a little of everything in the secondary at Alabama, and I like the ability of Robert Saleh to deploy him as a matchup weapon in the Jets defense.

14. Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez playing outside corner for Bill Belichick feels like a perfect match. His length and affinity for film study make him an easy fit at a position where the Patriots are atypically thin on the depth chart.

15. Packers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Resisted the urge to reach for a wideout or off-ball LB here and rolled with a potential David Bakhtiari successor who offers more muscle than what Zach Tom showed as a rookie in Green Bay.

16. Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Staying close to home with this pick for the Commanders in tabbing the feisty Banks, whose steady progress on game tape and elite measurables portends potential greatness at a position the Commanders could use it.

17. Steelers: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The best people-mover in the draft, Torrence also happened to never allow a sack in four years as a starter in college. He’s not for everyone, but he’s ideal for the Steelers.

18. Lions: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

A bit of a reach on my board, but Benton is handily the top DT still on the board and fits great next to rising young Alim McNeill on the Detroit defensive front. Resisted the urge on both Hendon Hooker and Peter Skoronski for a more sure bet here.

19. Buccaneers: John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

Schmitz graded out as the best center prospect for me since Frank Ragnow. Pretty easy choice for a Bucs OL that needs considerable help no matter who is playing QB.

20. Seahawks: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Skoronski gets to play guard in Seattle, which nailed the bookend OTs in last year’s draft. Too talented to bypass here in favor of any CBs or WRs.

21. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs is an electrifying weapon as both a runner and a receiver, the kind that even Joe Lombardi could figure out how to use as an offensive coordinator. New OC Kellen Moore can use Gibbs in the way his old team, Dallas, successfully deployed Tony Pollard.

22. Ravens: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Forbes is the most accomplished collegiate playmaker in college football history. The size, or lack thereof, scares me that he’ll ever play more than 13 games in a season. Willing to take that risk in this range if I’m GM Eric DeCosta…

23. Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Because I want off the Kirk Cousins coaster. Because Hooker would be a top-15 prospect for me if he were both healthy and two years younger. Because I want to stay unpredictable if I’m GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

24. Jaguars: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

I really like the fit for White in coordinator Mike Caldwell’s odd-man front. He’s not a finished product, an odd thing to say about an older (he’s 24) prospect, but I can see White blossoming quickly while playing inside of and alongside Travon Walker and Josh Allen.

25. Giants: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Adding in a consummate field general who can start right away and has enough athletic ability to positively impact both run and pass defense seems like a no-brainer for the Giants here. Campbell and Bobby Okereke could be nasty (in a good way) together.

26. Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Kincaid isn’t an all-around TE, but the Cowboys can certainly use his advanced receiving skills to challenge the seams. He helps the outside WRs more than anything else Dallas can do here.

27. Bills: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Thought long and hard about both off-ball LB (Daiyan Henley) and pass rusher (Will McDonald, Nolan Smith) here, but opted to roll with the big target in Johnston. The dropoff at his particular position is steeper.

28. Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

There are better receiving TEs in the draft. Better blocking TEs too. But Mayer combines those two divergent roles superbly, and that makes him an easy choice for helping the Bengals offense and Joe Burrow.

29. Saints: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

McDonald has some excellent, proven ability to win as a speedy but lightweight pass rusher. I would’ve snatched up Quentin Johnston here in a heartbeat, but the 49ers won too many games to make this traded pick become him.

30. Eagles: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

I like Addison’s ability to be a playmaking weapon at two different colleges (Pitt and USC) and his experience with a mobile QB to blend quickly with Jalen Hurts.

31. Chiefs: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Smith isn’t an easy projection as a power-to-speed outside rusher at just 238 pounds. He’s a change-of-pace weapon who could even see some package work as an off-ball SAM in Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense.

Second round

32. Steelers: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

33. Texans: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

34. Cardinals: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

35. Colts: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

36. Rams: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

37. Seahawks: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

38. Raiders: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

39. Panthers: Adetomiba Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

40. Saints: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

41. Titans: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

42. Jets: Devin Achane, RB, Texas A&M

43. Jets: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

44. Falcons: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

45. Packers: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

46. Patriots: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

47. Commanders: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

48. Lions: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

49. Steelers: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

50. Buccaneers: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

51. Dolphins: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

52. Seahawks: B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

53. Bears: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

54. Chargers: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

55. Lions: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

56. Jaguars: Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

57. Giants: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

58. Cowboys: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

59. Bills: Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson

60. Bengals: Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

61. Bears: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

62. Eagles: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

63. Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

