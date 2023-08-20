2023 NFL head coach rankings by division

Which group of four is best?

As the 2023 NFL season nears, we’re taking a look at specific areas in each division and seeing how that collective stacks up against others. Next up, the coaches. There are coaches with Super Bowl wins all around the NFL landscape. However, as a group of four which are superior? Here’s the breakdown…

8. NFC South

The division is weak and the coaches in it are guys who are more likely to be out of work than in a playoff spot … except for the one who has to earn it by winning the putrid division. Dennis Allen (Saints), Arthur Smith (Falcons), Todd Bowles (Buccaneers), and Frank Reich (Panthers). The best of the bunch has not coached a regular-season game for his team.

7. AFC South

The other South division is better than the NFC’s, but not by a ton. Don’t blame DeMeco Ryans. He just took the Texans’ job, so give him a chance. Things collapsed on Mike Vrabel, who deserves better than this. The Colts’ coach, Shane Steichen, is in a tough spot heading into his first game. Doug Pederson is wonderful. He’s light years better than the other three.

6. NFC East

Nick Sirianni is an ace in Philadelphia. Brian Daboll got off to a hot start with the Giants. This year should be more challenging. Mike McCarthy is always in the crosshairs. Ron Rivera could be coaching for his job this year, not because he isn’t intelligent and talented. Instead, because there is new ownership: the leash is short.

5. NFC North

Everyone loves Dan Campbell. He’s done a wonderful job in rebuilding a fractured culture in Detroit. Matt LaFleur will have to prove he is more than Aaron Rodgers, especially coming off a mediocre season. Kevin O’Connell will have a tough time coming up with 11 one-score wins in his second season. What is to prevent Matt Eberflus from being another coach who had his turn trying to fix the Bears? Nothing.

4. NFC West

So much of this division’s spot is based on history and resumes. Pete Carroll should go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Kyle Shanahan has a big rep and now needs to deliver a big win and a ring. Jonathan Gannon finds himself in an awful spot, thirsting for a winning team in the desert. Sean McVay has a Super Bowl ring but is coming off a dreadful year. Will he stick around if the Rams continue to flunk?

3. AFC East

Bill Belichick should be able to coach until he wants to step aside … on his teams. However, stories don’t usually play out like that. Sean McDermott is another who needs to come up with a deep playoff run… and a ring, finally. Mike McDaniel had a nice start. Robert Saleh had better win in 2023.

2. AFC West

This is not a knock on Andy Reid. Why would anyone take a shot at the two-time Super Bowl winner with KC? However, Brandon Staley will feel like a liability until he proves he isn’t. Josh McDaniels? Next. Sean Payton brings a great tradition from New Orleans. This isn’t the Big Easy, and he will have to show everyone he can turn around the Broncos.

1. AFC North

Mike Tomlin. John Harbaugh. That’s a great start. Zac Taylor has turned around a dormant Bengals franchise. Kevin Stefanski is on the clock in Cleveland. It’s a difficult division to climb in, but he needs to do so in 2023.

