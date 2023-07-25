When is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game? How to watch Browns vs. Jets on TV, streaming

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is set to kick off on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The showdown between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off the NFL’s 104th season in the city where the league came to be: Canton, Ohio. The game itself will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Hall of Fame Village.

It marks the beginning of NFL preseason, which, of course, is a harbinger to fans finally getting to watch regular season pro football again.

Those who want to attend the game in person can buy tickets or explore VIP packages through profootballhof.com.

But for those who just want to be able to watch the game from the comfort of their home, here are the details.

What teams are playing in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance. A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas announced his decision Wednesday, March 14, 2018, after spending several months contemplating whether to come back following a season-ending injury.

As mentioned above, the Browns and Jets are facing off in this year's Hall of Fame Game.

Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas is set to be enshrined in this year’s Hall of Fame class, while Jets legends Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko will be enshrined on the New York side of things.

24 -- Darrelle Revis

Needless to say, it makes sense why the Browns and Jets are featured in the game this year.

How can I watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on TV, streaming?

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game will be televised nationally on NBC.

Fans who don't have access to watch the NBC broadcast can create a free seven-day trial account of fuboTV to watch the game if they don't already have a fuboTV subscription.

Which teams played in last year's Hall of Fame Game?

The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game featured the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders came away with a 27-11 win over the Jags.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Browns vs. Jets on TV, stream