2023 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks releasing veteran DT Quinton Jefferson

Quinton Jefferson’s second stint with the Seahawks is coming to an end. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is releasing the veteran defensive tackle.

Jefferson was originally a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL draft. He played 39 games in four years then moved on to spending a year with the Bills, followed by a season with the Raiders before returning to Seattle in 2022. All together, Jefferson has appeared in 89 career games, totaling 20.5 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss.

By releasing Jefferson, the Seahawks are saving $4,485,000 in cap space, according to Over the Cap. They also incur a $2 million dead money hit.

They’ll need every penny because after the reported signing of Dre’Mont Jones (three years, $51 million) there’s not much left to go around.

Signing Jones and releasing Jefferson is part of what looks to be a major overhaul for the interior defensive line rotation. The team is also reported to be cutting Shelby Harris. Poona Ford will also become a free agent tomorrow.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire