2023 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks intend to release DL Shelby Harris

The Seahawks intend to release interior defensive lineman Shelby Harris, according to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network.

Shelby played well during the 2022 season. However, he’s 31 years old and the structure of his contract made this a likely move for Seattle. By cutting Shelby the team saves $8,941,176, according to Over the Cap. The move comes with a dead cap hit of $3,270,000.

It sounds like the Seahawks may have broken the news to Shelby a couple of days ago. He posted a message on Instagram Saturday stating that he’ll be he’ll be good no matter where he goes.

In 15 games played this past season he totaled two sacks, six quarterback hits and five tackles for a loss.

Harris came to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade. In addition to the draft picks, other players that came over from Denver include quarterback Drew Lock – who’s about to become a free agent – and tight end Noah Fant – who still has another year on his contract.

