2023 NFL free agency: Seahawks get high grades for early moves

The Seattle Seahawks are getting mostly rave reviews for their work in the NFL’s 2023 free agency period. Usually quiet this time of year, the front office threw a curveball, making a “home run” signing on the first day with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones.

Seattle also got arguably the best deal of the entire month when they re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to an unthinkably team-friendly and flexible three-year deal. The Seahawks have also added new players at linebacker (Devin Bush), center (Evan Brown), safety (Julian Love) and brought back former defensive lineman Jarran Reed. So, what do the experts think?

Here are some grades for the team’s free agent haul from around the web.

Pro Football Focus: B+

“The Seahawks’ interior defender unit ranked 24th in pass-rush grade in 2022, and that was with free agent Poona Ford on the roster. Seattle lands one of the top free agents on the market in Dre’Mont Jones, immediately adding juice up the middle.”

Football Outsiders: A

“Step 1 for Pete Carroll and John Schneider: Re-sign Geno Smith to an impossibly team-friendly deal. Smith’s three-year contract includes over $27 million dollars in guarantees, but his cap hit in 2023 is only $10.1 million. That’s lower than Mitchell Trubisky’s in Pittsburgh and barely higher than Zach Wilson’s with the Jets. Smith can earn a lot more by hitting performance-based incentives, but if he turns back into a pumpkin, the Seahawks can easily get out of the deal in 2024.”

Sporting News: B+

“The Seahawks had to do some cap work under GM John Schneider but they got Smith back at a reasonable mid-market price to keep running the offense and also upgraded the defensive interior well with the pass-rushing Jones plus the returning Reed.”

CBS Sports: A

“Not to mention Seattle also took another key asset from the Broncos in defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, whom they signed on a three-year deal for $51.5 million on Monday, according to NFL Media. The 26-year-old has recorded a minimum of 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in every season since 2020 after shifting to the defensive end spot from defensive tackle after his rookie year in 2019. Last season, Jones had a career year with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Seahawks are a good draft away from becoming a long-term contender in the NFC. “

Sports Naut: A

“When Geno Smith’s contract details emerged, some people were taken aback. But much like we’ve seen throughout the past several years, it’s all in the details. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year got just $27.5 million guaranteed. They can move on from him after two seasons, leaving open the possibility of selecting a quarterback hit in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

