2023 NFL free agency: Saints signing QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal

The first veteran quarterback has found his spot in the annual offseason game of musical chairs. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is apparently signing a four-year deal with the Saints.

Financial terms of Carr’s new deal have not leaked out as of yet. That said, the length of his contract could mean that New Orleans is probably out on this year’s class of QBs.

With Andy Dalton becoming a free agent, for now Jameis Winston will be Carr’s primary backup. However, his contract might make him a post June 1 salary cap casualty.

Carr later confirmed the news with a Who Dat tweet.

As for the Raiders, their next move is likely trying to swing a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a tremendous rapport with their WR1 Davante Adams but had to suffer through Green Bay’s passing offense dropping off dramatically without him this past season.

