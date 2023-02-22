2023 NFL free agency: Ranking 7 defensive line options for Seahawks

The Seahawks have a lot of work to do this offseason if they plan on winning a playoff game in the foreseeable future. After they take care of their own pending free agents – most notably quarterback Geno Smith – the first order of business should be improving their defensive line. Fortunately, the 2023 draft class is deep with defensive line talent and there are also a lot of quality free agents to consider, so they have a good shot at a serious upgrade.

Let’s begin with a relatively loaded class of free agents. Here are seven quality defensive line options for Seattle.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Seattle has two double-digit sack threats in Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor. However, they could use another real edge rusher to disrupt their opponents. Enter Ngakoue, who already has 65 sacks and 135 quarterback hits in his career despite being just 27 years old. While he wouldn’t come cheap, the chances of finding a better pass rusher in the draft aren’t great.

DT DaRon Payne

The Seahawks also have to boost their interior rotation, which looks strong on paper but didn’t produce good results last season. Payne can help their issues against the run and he’s also becoming more of an inside pass-rush threat as time goes on. Last year he posted career highs in sacks (11.5), QB hits (20) and tackles for a loss (18).

DT Javon Hargrave

Ngakoue and Payne are both in their prime though and won’t be easy to pry away from their respective teams. Seattle stands a better chance of landing a veteran from a team that can no longer afford him. The Eagles fit the bill better than anybody and their entire defensive line is about to hit the market. The best of them is Hargrave, who has also developed as a pass rusher and is coming off a career best year with 11 sacks and 10 TFL.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Since he was traded from Houston to Seattle in 2019 Clowney hasn’t been able to stick around long in any one place. However, on tape he’s still clearly capable of being disruptive as hell in the right situation. Pete Carroll excels at taking problematic players and getting the best out of them and his history with Clowney may give the Seahawks an inside track. Clowney’s sack numbers may not live up to the hype, but his game goes a lot deeper than that and he could still be a high-impact defender.

DT Fletcher Cox

Now 11 years removed since Philadelphia drafted him in the first round out of Mississippi State, Cox is still performing at a high level despite turning 32 in December. This past season the six-time Pro Bowler managed to post seven sacks, 14 QB hits and seven tackles for a loss.

DT Akiem Hicks

Hicks is another veteran tackle who is still going strong despite having been in the NFL for a long time. In 149 career games he’s totaled 41.5 sacks, 115 QB hits and 75 tackles for a loss. Hicks also has previous experience working with associate head coach Sean Desai in Chicago.

DT Poona Ford

If there’s one guy they should retain from their own interior rotation, it’s Ford, even though he had the worst season of the group. Shelby Harris and Al Woods are both candidates to get cut given their age and the structure of their contracts. Meanwhile, Ford was the team’s most-consistent defender the previous four seasons. Coach Carroll has admitted that Ford was not used properly this year, so with some adjustments there’s no reason to believe he can’t get back to where he was before.

