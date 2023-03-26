How the 2023 NFL free agency period has affected former LSU players

The NFL offseason is in full swing with the draft approaching and free agency in its second or third wave.

Players are finding new homes and others are signing extensions. Rumors swirl and every fanbase tries to find some reason for optimism. All of the shuffling can be difficult to keep up with, so we’ll take a look at where former LSU players have found new homes.

We’ll also look at some cuts, a big-name player who has yet to sign and when that big extension could be on the way for Joe Burrow.

Let’s jump right in.

Arden Key signs with the Titans

The road for [autotag]Arden Key[/autotag] has been long and winding, but he’s settled in as a solid pass rusher.

He’s totaled 90 pressures over the last two years with San Francisco and Jacksonville. He capitalized on his success with a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Tennessee Titans.

It’s a solid deal that offers him the chance to hit the market again before he turns 30.

DJ Chark signs with the Panthers

Chark is 26 and just finished his fifth year in the league. He’s spent time with Jacksonville and Detroit.

He’ll now head to Carolina on a one-year deal.

Having traded DJ Moore in a package for the draft’s top pick, the Panthers needed to beef up their receiver room.

Chark’s averaged over 16 yards per catch in each of the last two years and his speed should help stretch the field. Chark joins former LSU receiver [autotag]Terrace Marshall[/autotag].

Patrick Peterson signs with the Steelers

Peterson has been one of the NFL’s top corners over the last decade or so. He’s not in his prime, but the veteran still adds plenty of value. He’ll join the Steelers after spending the last two seasons in Minnesota.

According to Pro Football Reference, Peterson has a good shot at the Hall of Fame. He has a Hall of Fame Monitor score of 84.8, and every other corner to surpass 84 has received a gold jacket.

Leonard Fournette released by Bucs

After three years with Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are moving on from [autotag]Leonard Fournette[/autotag]. The veteran running back would be entering his age-28 season next year.

Fournette appeared in 43 regular season games with the Bucs, racking up 3,057 total yards in that span. In his six seasons, Fournette has surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards four times and scored 41 total touchdowns.

He won a Super Bowl with Tampa in 2020 where he averaged 112 scrimmage yards per game over the course of the championship run. Fournette’s next move is unclear. It’s a tough world for aging running backs, especially ones with the career workload of Fournette.

Greedy Williams signs with the Eagles

[autotag]Greedy Williams[/autotag] hit the market for the first time after spending the last four years in Cleveland.

He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams was up and down with the Browns and dealt with several injuries. He’s likely a depth piece for the Eagles but is still young and has a chance to carve out a role.

What's the latest on Odell Beckham Jr?

This has been quite the saga.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Rams‘ Super Bowl victory last year. There has been buzz about his return since last August, but it’s yet to come to fruition.

It looked close in the fall as teams needed help with the playoffs approaching, but there was skepticism surrounding whether or not Beckham was healthy enough to play.

With even more time gone, the thinking is Beckham will be ready for 2023.

However, he doesn’t need to sign somewhere right now. Plenty of veterans have waited until July or later to ink deals so they don’t have to put their bodies through the full regiment of an NFL offseason.

There are still a couple of more QB dominoes left to fall as well as the NFL draft. Beckham could also be waiting to see how rosters shake out this summer.

Or it could be as simple as a contract dispute.

Beckham, if healthy, will certainly have suitors as the offseason progresses.

Is it time to start thinking about a Joe Burrow extension?

[autotag]Joe Burrow[/autotag] has two more years left on his rookie deal, including the fifth-year option. That means it’s time to start thinking extension.

[autotag]Ja’Marr Chase[/autotag] has said he believes Burrow will take a deal that allows the Bengals to keep their weapons. While that might be, or likely is, true, still expect Burrow to get a deal that resets the market.

Many expect that extension to come this offseason, but we’ve seen situations where QB negotiations drag on. Look no further then what’s going on with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore or Dak Prescott almost playing on the franchise tag in 2020.

One would think that’s unlikely to happen here given what Burrow means to the Bengals franchise and the postseason success he’s already had.

