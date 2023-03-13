2023 NFL Free Agency Fantasy Tracker: Will DJ Moore shine with Justin Fields after Chicago Bears swung monster trade?

Keep it locked right here as Matt Harmon breaks down every fantasy-relevant deal done during NFL free agency.

DJ Moore traded to the Chicago Bears

The Bears had been signaling all along that they wanted to trade the No. 1 pick prior to free agency so they could establish their offseason plan. It was obvious they wanted a big-time player back in whatever deal surfaced.

That’s exactly what they got:

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

The Panthers preferred to include a 2025 first-rounder in the package they sent to the Bears. General manager Ryan Poles insisted on wide receiver DJ Moore and reportedly didn’t budge. Carolina bent and sent Moore to Chicago to complete the deal.

Moore has been a productive player for the Panthers since he was drafted in 2018 and is a massive upgrade over what Chicago rolled out in 2022. In my opinion, Moore is not at the same level as some of the top receivers we saw dealt last offseason. He is a very good, but not elite, No. 1 wide receiver. I view Moore as one tier down (at least) from where I would have ranked an A.J. Brown or Stefon Diggs type of player prior to their trades, but Moore is for sure a top-20 player at the position regardless.

That still counts as a home run for the Bears. Moore has demonstrated the ability to win as a vertical X-receiver and flanker who can move into the slot for 30 to 40 percent of his snaps too. That’s valuable to a team that’s still trying to figure out what type of passing game works best around Justin Fields. The Bears quarterback is a big-game hunter, which would fit Moore's former role, but Fields desperately needs a quick-separation layup target, which would fit Moore's latter one.

Yep he's hovered between the mid 60 and low to mid 70th percentile in most of his #ReceptionPerception success rates the last 3 years (need to log a few more 2022 games to finish the sample).



His best season as a vertical X receiver was 2020. That's a nice template for Chicago pic.twitter.com/0iYaiI1G04 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 11, 2023

While Moore isn’t at the same level of player as A.J. Brown, this does feel extremely reminiscent of the Eagles' trade for the Titans receiver last year. It’s hard to remember now after a Super Bowl run but there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Jalen Hurts entering last season. Giving him a high-end No. 1 receiver who could beat man coverage was the best way to get a real evaluation of their quarterback. They got that and much more in 2022.

The Bears likely won’t offer Fields a 1B receiver (ala DeVonta Smith) or an elite-caliber offensive line like the Eagles gave Hurts but the trade for Moore should allow for a fair scope of their quarterback. With Moore at the top of the depth chart, they at least field a serious and perhaps quite solid receiver room for the first time in his career.

Fantasy spin

Historically, it’s always tricky to project massive leaps in passing volume from offenses and with how Fields broke out as a rusher last year, the Bears are likely to remain run-heavy as long as he’s under center. However, the 2022 Eagles were a great reminder to leave your imagination open to an environment outkicking efficiency expectations when new talent arrives.

Fields is still unproven as a pure passer so it’s difficult to say the move to Chicago was a win for Moore’s fantasy value. However, if Fields is considered the best passer Moore has been paired with by the end of this season, that would not be a shock. Overall, I think I’d project Moore for around 1,000 yards and 5-7 touchdowns. That’s not bad at all, but keep in mind that’s right around his career averages to this point.

Overall, I think Moore going to Chicago is a bigger stock-up for Fields in fantasy than it is for the receiver himself.

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Raiders (3 years, $67.5 million)

The Raiders were always going to find it difficult to straight-upgrade on Derek Carr this offseason. I don’t think you’ll find a long list of folks ready to argue Jimmy Garoppolo accomplishes that goal. However, I’m not sure that’s all that matters here.

They’re getting Garoppolo in the building at a mere $24.3 million APY salary, much less than the Saints are paying Carr this year. Despite the big theoretical guarantees, the Raiders can get out of this deal at any point over the next two offseasons.

Getting Garoppolo was probably the best-case realistic scenario to field a quality starting quarterback in 2023 and it doesn’t rule them out of pursuing a top draft pick next or even this year. Say what you want about Jimmy G but he has been an efficient passer his entire career when on the field. He was certainly elevated by his circumstances in San Francisco but the Raiders have an excellent run game, three high-end pass catchers and a coach who is familiar with Garoppolo.

Fantasy spin

The biggest question in Garoppolo’s game is and has always been his lack of ability and/or willingness to push the ball down the field. The Raiders' top three receiving options can work the short and intermediate middle of the field areas Jimmy G loves to throw to. Davante Adams posted career-high yards per reception last year and there’s no doubt that goes down with this quarterback but he can still dominate closer to the line of scrimmage. This move also re-invigorates my interest in a bounce-back season for Hunter Renfrow. Overall, I consider this move a win for the Raiders' fantasy assets, relative to possible post-Carr alternatives.

Mike White signs with the Dolphins (2 years, up to $16 million)

This is a perfect “the season we clearly have high hopes for won’t be completely over if the starter misses games” backup plan for Miami. Mike White gave the Jets some of their best quarterback play (low bar to clear, to be sure) in spurts each of the last two seasons. There’s also some system familiarity after White played in another 49ers offshoot offense with the Jets.

Fantasy spin

We can now feel much better about the Dolphins' wide receivers if Tua Tagovailoa misses time. A stark contrast from last season.

Robert Woods signs with the Texans (2 years, $15.25 million)

I’m skeptical as to how much Robert Woods has left. He looked like a declining player on film to me even prior to tearing his ACL with the Rams in 2021. However, if Woods has anything left in the tank this signing makes so much sense for the Texans. Woods will give them a reliable receiver while grooming a young quarterback and he’ll be a fantastic blocker for a team likely installing a run-heavy Shanahan-style offense.

Fantasy spin

I don’t think Woods will move the needle much for fantasy on his own. I’m more curious if this opens up the door for a Brandin Cooks trade, and who trades for him.

Jawaan Taylor signs with the Chiefs (4 years, $80 million)

The Chiefs are taking a big gamble here on the offensive line. The team is moving on from Orlando Brown Jr. and signing former Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor to a big deal. Taylor has spent very little time as a left tackle, even dating back to college.

Taylor's basically NEVER played on the left.



Even in college it's 134 snaps out of 3 years of tackle play.



That's an interesting gamble. https://t.co/hCw2fSmlEH — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023

That said, Taylor was a great pass-protector last season and obviously, that fits how the Chiefs want to play a bit more than Brown. It’s also worth noting Brown himself primarily played on the right before shifting to the left in his final year with Baltimore following injuries and then his entire stint with the Chiefs. It’s more than reasonable to give Andy Reid and co. the benefit of the doubt on this one.

Fantasy spin

The Chiefs managed to turn their offensive line from a weakness to a strength a few offseasons ago and this marks the dawn of yet another new era on that front. Despite some of the risk associated with this signing, I don’t think it will cause me to alter any potential fantasy ranks for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or any ancillary players in Kansas City.

Sam Darnold signs with the 49ers (1 year)

We knew the 49ers were going to make some sort of veteran quarterback signing this offseason. Despite two intriguing young players in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, injuries have forced them to be flexible with a possible backup plan. Sam Darnold was quite good for Carolina when he played last year. His 8.2 adjusted yards per attempt would have ranked fifth among full-time starters. Of course, that’s a dramatic outlier in terms of his career output but it was once again a reminder that when he’s in a good ecosystem, he can keep a ship afloat for a month or so.

In an ideal scenario, that is the absolute most the 49ers would ever ask of Darnold.

Fantasy spin

The best-case fantasy scenario is, we never see Darnold take a snap for this team because either Lance has finally broken out and/or Purdy gets healthy ASAP. However, if he does end up playing — few teams have had to dig deeper into the quarterback cupboard than the 49ers — Darnold wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for players like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Recall, Darnold pummeled Christian McCaffrey with 15 targets in their first two games together on the Panthers in 2021.

Jalen Ramsey traded to the Miami Dolphins

It’s crystal clear that the Miami Dolphins have an extremely high opinion about their current Super Bowl window, as their move for Mike White signaled. Jalen Ramsey may be a slightly diminished player from his peak play but the Dolphins got him for a mere third-round pick and depth tight end Hunter Long. Miami struggled in both man and zone coverage last season. Ramsey makes them better right away.

As Miami pushes their chips in for the next season or two, the Rams attempt to recoup assets in the aftermath of their “all-in” era. This was not the first and won’t be the last major LA move of this variety.

