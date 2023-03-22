2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that’ll free up $25M in cap space

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the Eagles and 31 other NFL teams have started financially retooling to reload for a run in 2023.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports recently looked inside at key offseason dates starting with the first week of the 2023 league year, which began March 15.

The Eagles are three days away from freeing up more cap space. Here’s a look at the key dates and players impacted.

Eagles salary cap space

According to Over The Cap, Philadelphia has $13,925,510 in available space. Spotrac gives the Eagles $1,393,487 after the first wave.

March 15 -- Day 1 of 2023 League Year

At the start of free agency, the Eagles had a 10-day window to pick up options in wide A.J. Brown and edge rusher Haason Reddick’s contracts.

Howie Roseman has three days left.

Brown is due a $10.17 million payment that is required for a dummy 2027 contract year. His 2023 base salary would reduce from a fully-guaranteed $11.25 million to a fully-guaranteed $1.08 million with the option being exercised.

The remaining $16,470,471 of Brown’s $20.25 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed.

For Reddick, he’s due a $15.17 million payment which is required for a dummy 2027 contract year. His 2023 base salary would then reduce from a fully-guaranteed $16.25 million to a fully-guaranteed $1.08 million with the option being exercised.

The two options would save Philadelphia $25 million in cap space as those salaries become automatic payments or bonuses.

March 17 -- Day 3 of 2023 League Year

$6 million (guaranteed for injury) of Dallas Goedert’s $14 million 2024 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Final observation

The extra cap space could be allotted for several things, including $10 million in escrow for 2023 draft picks.

There have been discussions on whether the Eagles will work to get a contract extension done for Jalen Hurts, with some experts believing Philadelphia will wait until June at the earliest.

The Birds need another safety, and the team could look to make another signing ahead of April’s draft.

