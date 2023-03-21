2023 NFL free agency: Contract details for new, returning Giants

The New York Giants were very active over the first week of free agency, re-signing several in-house players while also beefing up the roster via open-market signings and one big trade.

General manager Joe Schoen isn’t done yet, but his options are dwindling as the team’s available cap space decreases. And while there are several options to help alleviate that, the Giants haven’t dipped into that well to date (Darren Waller restructure notwithstanding).

Here’s a look at all the contract details for new and returning Giants players:

QB Daniel Jones

Reading the details of Daniel Jones’s contract And I gotta say, hats off to Joe Schoen. Schoen gets his QB and protects the #Giants future cap Daniel Jones stays in his preferred team & secures his bag. #NFL pic.twitter.com/9549UUBbdw — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@TheBlueZonee) March 8, 2023

LB Jarrad Davis

Typo: It’s $1.19M. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 10, 2023

WR Sterling Shepard

Contract details for Sterling Shepard's new 1-year deal with #NYG, per league source:

Total value of $1.317 million, $1.165 million base salary, $38,125 per game active roster bonus. No guarantees until Week 1 for vested veteran status — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 13, 2023

LS Casey Kreiter

Contract details for Giants LS Casey Kreiter, per source: 1 year, $1.3M with $352K guaranteed ($152,500 signing bonus, $200K of base salary). Expect this to be a Veteran Salary Benefit, so the cap hit should be $1.1M. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 14, 2023

RB Matt Breida

Contract details for Giants RB Matt Breida, per source: 1 year, $1.4M with $500K guaranteed ($200K signing bonus and $300 of base salary). Breida can earn up to $1M in unspecified playing time incentives. Cap hit should be $1.4M. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 14, 2023

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Some clean-up contract details from Over the Cap: WR Isaiah Hodgins (ERFA) – One year, $870,000. $0 fully guaranteed. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 20, 2023

OL Jack Anderson

OL Jack Anderson (ERFA): One year, $940,000. $0 fully guaranteed. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 20, 2023

TE Lawrence Cager

TE Lawrence Cager (ERFA): One year, $940,000. $0 fully guaranteed. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 20, 2023

OL Wyatt Davis

OL Wyatt Davis (ERFA): One year, $940,000. $0 fully guaranteed. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 20, 2023

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

$2M of his $2.9M salary in 2024 is guaranteed for injury at signing. That $2M becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the 5th day of the 2024 league year. So, Giants can get out after this year with $2.9M dead money if they want. But essentially a two-year, $8.4M deal. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 14, 2023

LB Bobby Okereke

At long last, contract details on Giants LB Bobby Okereke, per source: 4 years, $40M with $21.8M guaranteed, including a $12M signing bonus. Cap hits:

2023: $5M

2024: $11M

2025: $12M

2026: $12M — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 18, 2023

WR Darius Slayton

Giants WR Darius Slayton contract details, per source: 2 years, $12M with $4.9M guaranteed, including a $3.5M signing bonus. Projected cap hits:

2023: $4.2M

2024: $7.7M — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2023

Slayton has unspecified incentives worth up to $1.5M in each season for receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs. There's also a $1.5M escalator for his 2024 salary if he hits those thresholds in 2023. So up to $4.5M in additional compensation based on performance. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2023

WR Parris Campbell

So based on the above, I'd call this a one-year, $4.7 million deal with a max value of $6.7 million. Some would say $3m (which my previous, deleted tweet did) because the $100k per-game roster bonuses have to be earned. Potato, potatoe. A good deal for both sides. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023

WR Jeff Smith

#Giants Jeff Smith one year, $1.2M, $1.175M salary, $25,000 workout bonus, $300K playtime incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

P Jamie Gillan

Giants P Jamie Gillan contract details, per source: 2 years, $4M with $1M guaranteed ($1M signing bonus). Cap hits:

2023: $1.6M

2024: $2.4M The Giants will eat $500K in dead money in 2024 if they cut him next offseason. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 15, 2023

A few more details here: Gillan can earn up to $500K in incentives for Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in each season. If he hits both of those incentives in 2023, his 2024 salary ($2.4M) will escalate by $500K. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 15, 2023

TE Darren Waller

Pre-restructure:

Darren Waller is under contract for 4 more seasons. Here’s what the Giants owe him: 2023: $11M salary, $200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses

2024: $10.525M salary, 200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses

2025: $11.525M salary, $200K workout bonus, up… https://t.co/uDJv3M8BqE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Restructure details:

Updated figure: $7.376M in cap space created. I wasn’t a math major pic.twitter.com/KxOdChxqNv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2023

LB Jihad Ward

One-year contract. Has not been officially filed.

CB Leonard Johnson

Three-year contract. Has not been officially filed.

