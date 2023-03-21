2023 NFL free agency: Contract details for new, returning Giants

Dan Benton
The New York Giants were very active over the first week of free agency, re-signing several in-house players while also beefing up the roster via open-market signings and one big trade.

General manager Joe Schoen isn’t done yet, but his options are dwindling as the team’s available cap space decreases. And while there are several options to help alleviate that, the Giants haven’t dipped into that well to date (Darren Waller restructure notwithstanding).

Here’s a look at all the contract details for new and returning Giants players:

QB Daniel Jones

LB Jarrad Davis

WR Sterling Shepard

LS Casey Kreiter

RB Matt Breida

WR Isaiah Hodgins

OL Jack Anderson

TE Lawrence Cager

OL Wyatt Davis

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

LB Bobby Okereke

WR Darius Slayton

WR Parris Campbell

WR Jeff Smith

P Jamie Gillan

TE Darren Waller

Pre-restructure:

Restructure details:

LB Jihad Ward

One-year contract. Has not been officially filed.

CB Leonard Johnson

Three-year contract. Has not been officially filed.

