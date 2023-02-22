2023 NFL Free Agency: 7 Eagles that will flourish on other teams with increased roles

The March 15 new league year is fast approaching and Philadelphia’s first order of business will be securing a massive contract extension for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Team brass will have an urgent focus on the NFL draft with the Eagles holding two first-round picks, and likely looking to add more assets.

With 18 pending free agents, Howie Roseman has some difficult choices to make, and he could see several key contributors land with other teams around the league.

We’re looking at seven Philadelphia contributors that could flourish with another organization going forward.

James Bradberry

No cornerback allowed a lower passer rating (51.8) when targeted than Bradberry last season, according to PFF.

Bradberry wants to get paid, and he won’t take a discount from the Eagles just because he has good chemistry with Darius Slay.

A solid all-around cornerback, Bradberry will be solid wherever he lands.

Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo started all 17 games and allowed just one sack according to PFF.

With the idea that Cam Jurgens could slot into Seumalo’s spot if Jason Kelce decides to play another season, Seumalo could cash out on the open market and become a dominant player for another franchise.

T.J. Edwards

Edwards was among the league leaders in tackles and has developed into a solid three-down linebacker that will have suitors on the open market.

Miles Sanders

Sanders had the best year of his career last season with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and could flourish with a franchise that places an emphasis on strong offensive line play and a stout running game.

Andre Dillard

The 2019 first-round pick lost his starting job to Jordan Mailata but has seen critical snaps at left tackle for the NFL’s top offensive line.

Boston Scott

Scott has made a place for himself in the NFL, and if he doesn’t return to Philadelphia, the dual-threat could find a key role on a team like Kansas City, or San Francisco that likes to get creative with ball carriers.

Kyzir White

White was solid at the WILL linebacker spot alongside T.J. Edwards for the Eagles, but Nakobe Dean is next up and the former safety will an athletic tackling machine for whatever roster he lands on.

