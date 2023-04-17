Cooper Ackerman takes another successful visit to Rutgers football, locks in a June official visit
Three-star defensive end Cooper Ackerman from Massachusetts spoke about his recent Rutgers football visit and upcoming decision plans.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
Westbrook’s shots missed short, wide and long — but he often recovered shots short, wide and long, in addition to playing the best defensive game perhaps in his career.
Russell Westbrook blocked Devin Booker at the rim in the final seconds of their Game 1 win in Phoenix.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
"I feel like I'm ready to compete now," the former Dodgers pitcher told reporters Sunday.
What a moment for a program that lost three players last year.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
The Kings have their first playoff win in 17 years.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
The Heat guard opened the game with four 3-pointers in five minutes.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
Zion Williamson will head into the offseason with more questions about his health.
The most difficult ballot ever, Part II. There were players who could’ve been on a second team but didn’t make a ballot. Here’s this voter’s ballot for All-Defense, All-NBA and All-Rookie.
Although the Cavinders speak highly of WWE and the company would undoubtedly love to be able to leverage the twins' substantial social media following, it’s unlikely that fans will see them mixing it up with the likes of Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair any time soon.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.