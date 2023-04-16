2023 NFL draft: A wide receiver in every round for the Steelers
After a very busy offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers now can turn their attention to the 2023 NFL draft. Thanks to some smart free-agent signings, the Steelers, the team can now look to other needs in the draft. One of those is wide receiver. The Steelers must find a No. 3 wideout to play in the slot. Here is a potential wide receiver target in each round for the Steelers.
First round - Jordan Addison, USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Second round - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Third round - Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Fourth round - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
Fifth round - Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Sixth round - Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Seventh round - Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
