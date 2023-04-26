2023 NFL draft info: When and where to watch all 7 rounds

The wait is nearly over and tomorrow night the 2023 NFL draft will finally begin as the festivities will kickoff at Union Station in Kansas City.

Here is all the info you need to know about when and where to watch all three days of the draft.

Day 1 (Round 1)

Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Here at Seahawks Wire we’ll be covering each pick and trade Seattle makes live, along with analysis, highlights, scouting reports, fan reactions and stats and measurables for each prospect.

