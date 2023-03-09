2023 NFL Draft: Where 49ers' seven compensatory picks fall this year

Where 49ers' seven compensatory picks fall in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers officially received a whopping seven compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, the league announced Thursday.

San Francisco landed three third-round picks (No. 99 overall, No. 101, No. 102), one fifth-round pick (No. 173), one sixth-round pick (No. 216) and two seventh-round selections (No. 253, No. 255).

General manager John Lynch and the 49ers' front office officially now owns 10 picks in the upcoming draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

The 49ers gained the third-round selections due to the NFL's minority coach and executive initiative.

Per the NFL rule, teams are awarded a third-round pick for two consecutive years if a minority coach or executive becomes a head coach or general manager. If a team loses a coach and executive in the same offseason, it is rewarded with a third-rounder for three straight years.

The 49ers were rewarded three third-round picks when Robert Saleh was hired as the New York Jets head coach and the Washington Commanders brought in Martin Mayhew as their general manager after the 2020 NFL season.

When coach Mike McDaniel was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coach last offseason, the 49ers gained two third-rounders.

This year, with DeMeco Ryans now leading the Houston Texans' sideline and Ran Carthon running the Tennessee Titans' front office, the 49ers received a third-round pick for the next three years.

San Francisco was awarded four picks for losing D.J. Jones, Arden Key, Raheem Mostert, Laken Tomlinson and K'Waun Williams in free agency last offseason.

Here is a full list of the 49ers' picks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1

None

Round 2

None

Round 3

No. 99, No. 101, No. 102

Round 4

None

Round 5

No. 156, No. 165, No. 173

Round 6

No. 216

Round 7

No. 248, No. 253, No. 255

