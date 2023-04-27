2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 5 players picked at each Bears slot?
The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, where the Chicago Bears will welcome some new rookies to the fold.
After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul before free agency, the Bears are sitting at ninth overall. There are a number of directions the team can go with that top-10 pick, including potentially trading back a second time in the first round.
They have 10 selections in all — for now — including four in the top 64, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find some impact players.
Chicago also has six draft selections on Day 3, where Poles has the opportunity to find some late-round gems. Players like wide receiver Darnell Mooney (5th round), left tackle Braxton Jones (5th round), edge rusher Trevis Gipson (5th round) and running back Khalil Herbert (6th round) were some recent late-round steals.
Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Bears’ 10 draft slots ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL draft:
Round 1, Pick 9
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2022: OT Charles Cross, Seahawks
2021: DB Patrick Surtain, Broncos
2020: DB CJ Henderson, Jaguars
2019: DT Ed Oliver, Bills
2018: OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers
Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2022: WR Alec Pierce, Colts
2021: OT Dillon Radunz, Titans
2020: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
2019: RB Miles Sanders, Eagles
2018: DB M.J. Stewart, Buccaneers
Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF)
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
2022: LB Drake Jackson, 49ers
2021: DE Carlos Basham, Bills
2020: DB Kristian Fulton, Titans
2019: DB Taylor Rapp, Rams
2018: WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars
Round 3, Pick 64
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2022: LB Nik Bonitto, Broncos
2021: QB Kyle Trask, Buccaneers
2020: DB Jeremy Chinn, Panthers
2019: WR D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks
2018: DE Tyquan Lewis, Colts
Round 4, Pick 103
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2022: LB Leo Chenal, Chiefs
2021: LB Ernest Jones, Rams
2020: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles
2019: WR Hakeem Butler, Cardinals
2018: WR Keke Coutee, Texans
Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2022: P Jake Camarda, Buccaneers
2021: QB Ian Book, Saints
2020: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks
2019: QB Jarrett Stidham, Patriots
2018: WR J’Mon Moore, Packers
Round 5, Pick 136
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2022: OG Cordell Volson, Bengals
2021: DB Marco Wilson, Cardinals
2020: TE Brycen Hopkins, Rams
2019: OG Michael Jordan, Bengals
2018: DE Marquis Haynes, Panthers
Round 5, Pick 148 (from BAL via NE)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2022: WR Khalil Shakir, Bills
2021: DT Ta’Quon Graham, Falcons
2020: LB Alton Robinson, Seahawks
2019: LB Dre Greenlaw, 49ers
2018: LB Marcus Allen, Steelers
Round 7, Pick 218
USA Today Sports
2022: TE Ko Kieft, Buccaneers
2021: QB Sam Ehlinger, Colts
2020: LB Carter Coughlin, Giants
2019: RB Mike Weber, Cowboys
2018: DE Ade Aruna, Vikings
Round 7, Pick 258 (compensatory)
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
2022: WR Samori Toure, Packers
2021: WR Dax Milne, Washington
2020: N/A
2019: N/A
2018: N/A
