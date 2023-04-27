Breaking News:

2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 5 players picked at each Bears slot?

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, where the Chicago Bears will welcome some new rookies to the fold.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul before free agency, the Bears are sitting at ninth overall. There are a number of directions the team can go with that top-10 pick, including potentially trading back a second time in the first round.

They have 10 selections in all — for now — including four in the top 64, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find some impact players.

Chicago also has six draft selections on Day 3, where Poles has the opportunity to find some late-round gems. Players like wide receiver Darnell Mooney (5th round), left tackle Braxton Jones (5th round), edge rusher Trevis Gipson (5th round) and running back Khalil Herbert (6th round) were some recent late-round steals.

Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Bears’ 10 draft slots ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 9

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2021: DB Patrick Surtain, Broncos

  • 2020: DB CJ Henderson, Jaguars

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF)

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

  • 2021: DE Carlos Basham, Bills

  • 2018: WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Round 3, Pick 64

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2019: WR D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

Round 4, Pick 103

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2019: WR Hakeem Butler, Cardinals

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5, Pick 136

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2018: DE Marquis Haynes, Panthers

Round 5, Pick 148 (from BAL via NE)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2021: DT Ta’Quon Graham, Falcons

Round 7, Pick 218

USA Today Sports

  • 2019: RB Mike Weber, Cowboys

  • 2018: DE Ade Aruna, Vikings

Round 7, Pick 258 (compensatory)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2020: N/A

  • 2019: N/A

  • 2018: N/A

