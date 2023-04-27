2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 5 players picked at each Bears slot?

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, where the Chicago Bears will welcome some new rookies to the fold.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul before free agency, the Bears are sitting at ninth overall. There are a number of directions the team can go with that top-10 pick, including potentially trading back a second time in the first round.

They have 10 selections in all — for now — including four in the top 64, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find some impact players.

Chicago also has six draft selections on Day 3, where Poles has the opportunity to find some late-round gems. Players like wide receiver Darnell Mooney (5th round), left tackle Braxton Jones (5th round), edge rusher Trevis Gipson (5th round) and running back Khalil Herbert (6th round) were some recent late-round steals.

Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Bears’ 10 draft slots ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 9

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2022: OT Charles Cross, Seahawks

2021: DB Patrick Surtain, Broncos

2020: DB CJ Henderson, Jaguars

2019: DT Ed Oliver, Bills

2018: OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022: WR Alec Pierce, Colts

2021: OT Dillon Radunz, Titans

2020: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

2019: RB Miles Sanders, Eagles

2018: DB M.J. Stewart, Buccaneers

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF)

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

2022: LB Drake Jackson, 49ers

2021: DE Carlos Basham, Bills

2020: DB Kristian Fulton, Titans

2019: DB Taylor Rapp, Rams

2018: WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Round 3, Pick 64

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022: LB Nik Bonitto, Broncos

2021: QB Kyle Trask, Buccaneers

2020: DB Jeremy Chinn, Panthers

2019: WR D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

2018: DE Tyquan Lewis, Colts

Round 4, Pick 103

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022: LB Leo Chenal, Chiefs

2021: LB Ernest Jones, Rams

2020: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles

2019: WR Hakeem Butler, Cardinals

2018: WR Keke Coutee, Texans

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022: P Jake Camarda, Buccaneers

2021: QB Ian Book, Saints

2020: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks

2019: QB Jarrett Stidham, Patriots

2018: WR J’Mon Moore, Packers

Round 5, Pick 136

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022: OG Cordell Volson, Bengals

2021: DB Marco Wilson, Cardinals

2020: TE Brycen Hopkins, Rams

2019: OG Michael Jordan, Bengals

2018: DE Marquis Haynes, Panthers

Round 5, Pick 148 (from BAL via NE)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022: WR Khalil Shakir, Bills

2021: DT Ta’Quon Graham, Falcons

2020: LB Alton Robinson, Seahawks

2019: LB Dre Greenlaw, 49ers

2018: LB Marcus Allen, Steelers

Round 7, Pick 218

USA Today Sports

2022: TE Ko Kieft, Buccaneers

2021: QB Sam Ehlinger, Colts

2020: LB Carter Coughlin, Giants

2019: RB Mike Weber, Cowboys

2018: DE Ade Aruna, Vikings

Round 7, Pick 258 (compensatory)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2022: WR Samori Toure, Packers

2021: WR Dax Milne, Washington

2020 : N/A

2019 : N/A

2018: N/A

