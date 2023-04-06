2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 27 pick?

As things stand, the Buffalo Bills will have their name first called at the 2023 NFL draft at the No. 27 selection.

Of course, that could change. But for now, the Bills hold that pick and maybe they ought to hang onto it for good. In the past decade, teams have found some pretty solid value out of that selection, even All-Pro players.

With that, here are the last 10 players selected with the No. 27 overall pick at the draft:

2013

(AP Photo/James Kenney)

Player: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Team: Houston Texans

2014

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DB Deone Bucannon

Team: Arizona Cardinals

2015

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Player: CB Byron Jones

Team: Dallas Cowboys

2016

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DT Kenny Clark

Team: Green Bay Packers

2017

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Player: CB Tre’Davious White

Team: Buffalo Bills

2018

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: RB Rashaad Penny

Team: Seattle Seahawks

2019

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player: S Jonathan Abram

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

2020

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: LB Jordyn Brooks

Team: Seattle Seahawks

2021

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player: WR Rashod Bateman

Team: Baltimore Ravens

2022

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) USAT

Player: LB Devin Lloyd

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

