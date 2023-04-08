2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 59 pick?

As things stand, the Buffalo Bills will have their name first called at the 2023 NFL draft at the No. 27 selection.

The next time after that will be at No. 59 in Round 2. Naturally, that could change. But for now, the Bills hold that selection.

With that, here are the last 10 players selected with the No. 59 overall pick at the draft:

2013

Player: WR Aaron Dobson

Team: New England Patriots

2014

Player: OL Jack Mewhort

Team: Indianapolis Colts

2015

Player: OL Ty Sambrailo

Team: Denver Broncos

2016

Player: K Roberto Aguayo

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017

Player: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

2018

Player: RB Derrius Guice

Team: Washington Commanders

2019

Player: WR Parris Campbell

Team: Indianapolis Colts

2020

Player: WR Denzel Mims

Team: New York Jets

2021

Player: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Team: Carolina Panthers

2022

Player: OL Ed Ingram

Team: Minnesota Vikings

