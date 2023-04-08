2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 59 pick?
As things stand, the Buffalo Bills will have their name first called at the 2023 NFL draft at the No. 27 selection.
The next time after that will be at No. 59 in Round 2. Naturally, that could change. But for now, the Bills hold that selection.
With that, here are the last 10 players selected with the No. 59 overall pick at the draft:
2013
Player: WR Aaron Dobson
Team: New England Patriots
2014
Player: OL Jack Mewhort
Team: Indianapolis Colts
2015
Player: OL Ty Sambrailo
Team: Denver Broncos
2016
Player: K Roberto Aguayo
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2017
Player: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
2018
Player: RB Derrius Guice
Team: Washington Commanders
2019
Player: WR Parris Campbell
Team: Indianapolis Colts
2020
Player: WR Denzel Mims
Team: New York Jets
2021
Player: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Team: Carolina Panthers
2022
Player: OL Ed Ingram
Team: Minnesota Vikings