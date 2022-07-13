2023 NFL draft: Way-too-early ESPN mock adds to Bills O-line

ESPN gave the Buffalo Bills something very exciting in their way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft.

No, not a player.

Instead, ESPN put together the mock using their Football Power Index rankings as the draft order. That gave the Bills the No. 32 overall selection in Round 1.

The same one reserved for the Super Bowl champs every spring.

Fun to imagine that, isn’t it?

But with that spot in this hypothetical exercise, Buffalo decides to fortify their offensive line. The Bills take Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson.

While Buffalo does bolster a top-tier NFL roster, the O-line is a weaker point. All things considered, the group is not an area the team can hang their hat on for the long term, especially with the likes of Rodger Saffold playing on a one-year deal.

Here’s how ESPN breaks down Robinson being a potential Bills target:

Let’s be honest: The Bills don’t have many needs on a Super Bowl-caliber roster. One area in which there could be a future opening is along the interior of the offensive line. Robinson is the top interior prospect in this class. A second-team All-SEC player in 2021, his dominance in the run game could make him the Bills’ Week 1 starter at right guard in 2023.

