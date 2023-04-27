2023 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream Round 1

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off tonight in Kansas City, where it’s hard to predict how things will go down after the Carolina Panthers make the first overall pick.

There are questions about whether the Houston Texans will pass on a quarterback at No. 2, whether the Arizona Cardinals will trade the third overall pick and many wonder how far Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will fall.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a haul that included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore, the Chicago Bears will pick ninth overall.

While Chicago could get their pick of offensive tackle, assistant GM Ian Cunningham said that the Bears will pick their best player available when it comes to that No. 9 pick — but there’s no ruling out a trade-back scenario.

Here’s how you can tune into Day 1 of the draft on Thursday night:

What:

2023 NFL draft, Round 1

Where:

Kansas City, Mo.

When:

Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m. CT

Television:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream:

FuboTV (try it for free)

