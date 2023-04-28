2023 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 2, Livestream, Order Of Picks
2023 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 2, Livestream, Order Of Picks
The NFL Draft rolls on into rounds two and three on Friday. Here’s how to watch and when teams will make selections on its second day.
Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire
Could the Mountain West make an appearance?
After a first round full of high drama, the 2023 NFL Draft heads into its second day, where the real roster building begins.
While it remains to be seen whether any of the Mountain West’s top prospects will receive that coveted phone call, there will be plenty of opportunities for that to happen. Fans of JL Skinner, Jake Haener, and others will want to watch and wait with bated breath.
2023 NFL DRAFT, SECOND AND THIRD ROUNDS: Friday, April 28
TIME: 4:00 PM PT/5:00 PM MT
TV: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network
STREAMING: NFL+ or Fubo with a free seven-day trial
Draft Order – Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33. Houston Texans
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Draft Order – Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Detroit Lions
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94. Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals (compensation pick)
97. Washington Commanders (compensation pick)
98. Cleveland Browns (compensation pick)
99. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)
100. Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (compensation pick)
101. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)
102. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)
More NFL Draft!
Mark Wahlberg Wants New England Patriots To Select Boise State's J.L. Skinner
2023 NFL Draft Profile: San Diego State DE Keshawn Banks
2023 NFL Draft: Where Are Mountain West Players Projected On The Composite Big Board?