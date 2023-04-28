2023 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 2, Livestream, Order Of Picks

The NFL Draft rolls on into rounds two and three on Friday. Here’s how to watch and when teams will make selections on its second day.

Could the Mountain West make an appearance?

After a first round full of high drama, the 2023 NFL Draft heads into its second day, where the real roster building begins.

While it remains to be seen whether any of the Mountain West’s top prospects will receive that coveted phone call, there will be plenty of opportunities for that to happen. Fans of JL Skinner, Jake Haener, and others will want to watch and wait with bated breath.

2023 NFL DRAFT, SECOND AND THIRD ROUNDS: Friday, April 28

TIME: 4:00 PM PT/5:00 PM MT

TV: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

STREAMING: NFL+ or Fubo with a free seven-day trial

Draft Order – Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Order – Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94. Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (compensation pick)

97. Washington Commanders (compensation pick)

98. Cleveland Browns (compensation pick)

99. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)

100. Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (compensation pick)

101. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)

102. San Francisco 49ers (compensation pick)

