2023 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 1, Livestream, Order Of Picks
The draft has finally arrived. Here’s how to watch and when teams will make selections in the first round.
Plenty of intrigue, even if the Mountain West won’t be involved.
The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us!
Though the odds of a Mountain West player getting selected in Thursday’s first round are as close to zero as they could possibly get (never say never!), high drama is sure to reign supreme, like usual, when commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage to announce each pick. How much helium will quarterbacks like Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis actually have? Could Texas running back Bijan Robinson be a top-ten choice? Will anyone trade a king’s ransom to move up and get the player they want?
There’s only one way to find out and that’s to tune in.
2023 NFL DRAFT, FIRST ROUND: Thursday, April 27
TIME: 5:00 PM PT/6:00 PM MT
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network
STREAMING: NFL+
Draft Order – Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco, through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick back in August because of violations related to the integrity of the game.
