2023 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 1, Livestream, Order Of Picks

The draft has finally arrived. Here’s how to watch and when teams will make selections in the first round.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Plenty of intrigue, even if the Mountain West won’t be involved.

The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us!

Though the odds of a Mountain West player getting selected in Thursday’s first round are as close to zero as they could possibly get (never say never!), high drama is sure to reign supreme, like usual, when commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage to announce each pick. How much helium will quarterbacks like Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis actually have? Could Texas running back Bijan Robinson be a top-ten choice? Will anyone trade a king’s ransom to move up and get the player they want?

There’s only one way to find out and that’s to tune in.

2023 NFL DRAFT, FIRST ROUND: Thursday, April 27

TIME: 5:00 PM PT/6:00 PM MT

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network

STREAMING: NFL+

Draft Order – Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco, through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick back in August because of violations related to the integrity of the game.

Story continues

More NFL Draft!

2023 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State DT Scott Matlock 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Nevada RB Toa Taua 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Wyoming RB Titus Swen

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire