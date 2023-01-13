2023 NFL draft: Washington WR won’t declare, returning for next season

The Seahawks have made a habit of drafting wide receivers and cornerbacks from Washington under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Fans who were hoping to pick up Rome Odunze in the 2023 NFL draft will have to wait at least another year, though.

On Thursday night, Odunze announced that he won’t declare for the draft this year and instead will return for another season at Washington.

Odunze (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) posted 75 catches, a team-high 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He’s the latest in a trend of Washington’s best players deciding to return for another year, including edge Bralen Trice and breakout star quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Players have until Monday to declare.

