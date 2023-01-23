2023 NFL draft: Vikings’ Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Mock draft season is upon us and that means our mock draft roundup is back!

What we do every week is track the mainstream outlets mock drafts and aggregate how many times a player gets selected. Last season, we tallied up 173 mock drafts and only 10 of them were on offense. This season could end up being much of the same.

We will track them and try to determine trends and patterns, along with giving my own analysis on how they could fit with the Minnesota Vikings

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Who:

Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness

Cowboys Wire’s Tim Lettiero

The last game for the Vikings proved that they really need a second wide receiver opposite of Justin Jefferson. The LSU connection reigns supreme here as they go back to the bayou for Boutte who can do a little bit of everything and excels in space.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Tyler’s scouting report

Who:

SI’s NFL Draft Bible

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer

This cornerback class is proving to be really deep and the inclusion of Porter Jr. in mock drafts for the Vikings is based on their poor secondary play. If the Vikings end up going to a man heavy scheme, Porter Jr. would be a perfect fit as he thrives in press coverage.

Alabama DB Brian Branch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson

The 33rd Team’s Scouting Department

For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea

The Vikings took Lewis Cine in the first round last year, so investing into a non-premium position with two first-round picks in a row doesn’t make a ton of sense. The player is one who Nick Saban trusts to do a little bit of every thing and he can play in the slot. The player would be a great add to the Vikings defense, but his selection is extremely unlikely.

North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

Who:

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings

The offensive line had it’s issues this season, but is it worth drafting an interior lineman before day three? Cummings thinks it’s worth it. Mauch is a left tackle that is a mauler in the running game and his toothless grin makes him all the more intimidating.

Story continues

Maryland CB Donte Banks

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Banks is a talented player that hasn’t gotten a lot of buzz but when Brugler puts someone in a first round mock, you need to pay attention. Banks has the physicality and ball skills to compete on the outside at a high level.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba

Tyler’s scouting report

Who:

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller

Wide receiver continues to be a popular selection for the Vikings and it’s easy to see why. Smith-Njigba is a talented player that specializes in getting open in the middle of the field with his incredible route running savvy. Speed and athleticism isn’t his forte and could hinder his draft stock.

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

By the time draft day comes around, I don’t see Murphy being available past pick 10 let alone pick 23. A freaky athlete, some have compared him last year’s first overall pick Travon Walker, except Murphy has more production. Testing will be huge for Murphy as he should blow up at the combine.

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s scouting report

Who:

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

Witherspoon isn’t quite a secret anymore. Some analysts have had real conversations about him being the best cornerback in the 2023 draft class. The physical nature of Witherspoon paired with his athleticism and ball skills make him a very attractive player for just about any scheme.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Bears Wire’s Jarrett Bailey

This one would be incredibly exciting for Vikings fans, as they haven’t drafted a super toolsy quarterback since Daunte Culpepper in 1999. Richardson has tools that are similar to that of Josh Allen but needs some nurturing to develop them.

Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Who:

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar

Phillips III is a smaller cornerback that plays bigger than his stature and is a physical threat. He gets into the receiver’s faces and has the ball skills to match that physicality. With his size comes versatility, as Phillips III can play anywhere you line him up on the back end.

Miami FL CB Tyrique Stevenson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

This was the biggest surprise on the mock draft roundup, as Stevenson hadn’t appeared on a single mock draft before now. However, when Jeremiah does it, you have to take notice. Stevenson has the size and ball skills that you want in a cornerback.

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback

Like his teammate Murphy, Bresee is someone that I don’t expect to fall out of the top 10-15. He is an elite player on the interior that can dominate in both the running game and rushing the passer. Teams with a 4-3 love a player like this because he can make a massive difference.

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole

If the Vikings choose to move on from Za’Darius Smith. drafting an edge rusher early could be a viable move. Anudike-Uzomah is a very athletic rusher who knows how to get around the edge and likely is best in a 3-4.

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

Who:

Raiders Wire’s Marcus Mosher

Linebacker is something that the Vikings do need to upgrade but I do question whether it will be in the first round or not. If they do, Simpson is an athletic player that can do it all on the second level.

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson

This is the second time that Smith has been mocked to the Vikings and the fit makes sense. He has an element of swagger and aggressiveness that the Vikings could use in their cornerback room.

Overview

Through three weeks, we have aggregated 52 mock drafts with 29 different players selected.

CB Devon Witherspoon 6 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5 CB Clark Phillips III 4 CB Christian Gonzalez 3 LB Trenton Simpson 3 CB/S Brian Branch 3 S Antonio Johnson 2 WR Rashee Rice 2 EDGE B.J. Ojulari 2 CB Cam Smith 2 CB Joey Porter Jr. 2 OT Peter Skoronski 1 OT Blake Freeland 1 EDGE/LB Drew Sanders 1 OT Anton Harrison 1 WR Zay Flowers 1 QB Tanner McKee 1 NT Siaki Ika 1 WR Jordan Addison 1 DL Mazi Smith 1 CB Jaylon Jones 1 WR Kayshon Boutte 1 OL Cody Mauch 1 CB Deonte Banks 1 QB Anthony Richardson 1 CB Tyrique Stevenson 1 DT Bryan Bresee 1 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah 1 EDGE Myles Murphy 1

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire