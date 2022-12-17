2023 NFL draft: USC WR Jordan Addison featured in early Todd McShay mock

ESPN’s Todd McShay released a mock draft this week and had the New York Giants selecting wide receiver Jordan Addison out of USC with their first-round pick.

Currently, with four games remaining this season, the Giants are slated to pick 23rd overall. With the season winding down, mock drafts will be released more frequently in the coming months.

The 2023 NFL scouting combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2-3 will unfold at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 28, and Rounds 4-7 will occur at 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

