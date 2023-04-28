2023 NFL draft: Updated order of picks for Rounds 2-3

NFL teams were rather trade-happy on Thursday night, with a bunch of picks swapping hands. Let’s reset and see where all 32 teams stand going into Round 2.

Here is the updated Day 2 draft order.

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

34. Detroit Lions (from ARI)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ via CLE)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from CAR via SF)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI)

67. Denver Broncos (from IND)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from CLE)

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from CAR)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA via NE)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (from DET)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals*

97. Washington Commanders*

98. Cleveland Browns*

99. San Francisco 49ers*

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG via KC)*

101. San Francisco 49ers*

102. San Francisco 49ers*

Story continues

(*comp pick)

