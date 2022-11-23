2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 11
It’s late November, which means we’re hitting the homestretch of the NFL regular season.
While there are still plenty of teams in the hunt for a postseason berth, an increasing number of teams already have their fan bases looking ahead to next year’s draft.
The Houston Texans have a healthy lead in the race for the No. 1 overall pick, but eight three-win teams have created a logjam behind them, which means we’re sure to see plenty of movement at the top of the draft order between now and the end of the season.
Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 11 action (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
2. Carolina Panthers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Las Vegas Raiders
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Houston Texans (from CLE)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Arizona Cardinals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Detroit Lions
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Los Angeles Chargers
17. Washington Commanders
18. New York Jets
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. New England Patriots
23. Cincinnati Bengals
24. Buffalo Bills
25. Baltimore Ravens
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. New York Giants
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Philadelphia Eagles
