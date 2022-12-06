2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 13
We’re one week closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means we’re also one week closer to finding out what the top of next year’s draft order will look like.
The Houston Texans still have a comfortable lead for the No. 1 overall pick with just five weeks remaining, but that’s still plenty of time for moving and shaking throughout the top 10. The Russell Wilson trade keeps looking worse for the Denver Broncos, and the Detroit Lions have to be enjoying the way this season is playing out for the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 13 (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
2. Chicago Bears
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
6. Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
8. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
9. Indianapolis Colts
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
10. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
11. Green Bay Packers
Syndication: USA TODAY
12. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
13. Houston Texans (from CLE)
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
15. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
16. Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
17. New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
18. Washington Commanders
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
20. Seattle Seahawks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
21. Tennessee Titans
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
22. New York Jets
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
23. New York Giants
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
24. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
25. Baltimore Ravens
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
26. Cincinnati Bengals
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
27. Dallas Cowboys
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
28. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
29. Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
30. Buffalo Bills
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
31. Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports