2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 5
If you clicked on this, your favorite NFL team is probably off to a rough start.
There’s obviously plenty of time for those clubs currently occupying the NFL basement to turn things around, but it’s quickly turning into a steep climb as the first third of the year comes to a close.
Next April is still a long way off, but let’s see what the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft would look like if it took place after Week 5 (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Las Vegas Raiders
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Detroit Lions
5. Washington Commanders
6. Houston Texans
7. Atlanta Falcons
8. Houston Texans (from CLE)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
10. Seattle Seahawks
11. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
12. Arizona Cardinals
13. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
14. Cincinnati Bengals
15. New England Patriots
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Chicago Bears
18. Indianapolis Colts
19. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. New York Jets
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Tennessee Titans
26. New York Giants
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
