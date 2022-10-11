2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 5

If you clicked on this, your favorite NFL team is probably off to a rough start.

There’s obviously plenty of time for those clubs currently occupying the NFL basement to turn things around, but it’s quickly turning into a steep climb as the first third of the year comes to a close.

Next April is still a long way off, but let’s see what the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft would look like if it took place after Week 5 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Detroit Lions

5. Washington Commanders

6. Houston Texans

7. Atlanta Falcons

8. Houston Texans (from CLE)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

12. Arizona Cardinals

13. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

14. Cincinnati Bengals

15. New England Patriots

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Chicago Bears

18. Indianapolis Colts

19. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. New York Jets

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Tennessee Titans

26. New York Giants

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Philadelphia Eagles

