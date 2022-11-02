2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 8

The halfway point of the 2022 NFL season has nearly arrived, and with Tuesday’s trade deadline in the books, it’s becoming even more clear which teams are still trying to make a playoff push, and which ones are already planning for the future.

As we look ahead to the second half of the year, here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 8 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

2. Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

3. Carolina Panthers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

6. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

8. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

9. Houston Texans (from CLE)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

10. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

11. Arizona Cardinals

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

12. Chicago Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

13. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

14. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

15. Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

16. Cincinnati Bengals

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

17. New England Patriots

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

18. Washington Commanders

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

19. Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

22. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Jets

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

24. Baltimore Ravens

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

25. Kansas City Chiefs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

27. New York Giants

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

28. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

29. Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

30. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire