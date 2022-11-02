2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 8
The halfway point of the 2022 NFL season has nearly arrived, and with Tuesday’s trade deadline in the books, it’s becoming even more clear which teams are still trying to make a playoff push, and which ones are already planning for the future.
As we look ahead to the second half of the year, here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 8 (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Detroit Lions
2. Houston Texans
3. Carolina Panthers
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
9. Houston Texans (from CLE)
10. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
11. Arizona Cardinals
12. Chicago Bears
13. Green Bay Packers
14. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Cincinnati Bengals
17. New England Patriots
18. Washington Commanders
19. Atlanta Falcons
20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Seattle Seahawks
23. New York Jets
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Kansas City Chiefs
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. New York Giants
28. Tennessee Titans
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
