2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 15
Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, which means the top of the 2023 NFL draft order is coming into clearer focus.
The one-win Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the rest of the league for the No. 1 overall pick, but there’s still plenty of time for movement throughout the rest of the top 10 selections.
Here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 15 action (courtesy of Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
2. Chicago Bears
3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
5. Arizona Cardinals
6. Indianapolis Colts
7. Atlanta Falcons
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
10. Las Vegas Raiders
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Seattle Seahawks
16. New England Patriots
17. New York Jets
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Tennessee Titans
21. Washington Commanders
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. New York Giants
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
