2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 15

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, which means the top of the 2023 NFL draft order is coming into clearer focus.

The one-win Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the rest of the league for the No. 1 overall pick, but there’s still plenty of time for movement throughout the rest of the top 10 selections.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 15 action (courtesy of Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2. Chicago Bears

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

5. Arizona Cardinals

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

6. Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

7. Atlanta Falcons

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

8. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

10. Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

14. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

15. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

16. New England Patriots

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17. New York Jets

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

18. Detroit Lions

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Syndication: The Enquirer

20. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

21. Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Giants

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

24. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

25. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

27. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Enquirer

28. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

29. Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

30. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

